Xi presents new CPC central leadership

Entornointeligente.com /

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the other newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, meet the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Oct 23, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua] BEIJING — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presented the Party’s new central leadership when meeting the press Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

He presented the other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee: Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com