Entornointeligente.com /

When it came to fashion at the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame Banquet, nothing but the suits were black and white. Members of the business community arrived at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in their finest fashion as Michael Lee-Chin was inducted into the PSOJ Hall of Fame. Sunday Social brings you all the stunning looks.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com