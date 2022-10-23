Omar Ryan | Poland seeks reparations from Germany

Entornointeligente.com /

Early in September, news broke that Poland would be seeking reparations from Germany in the amount of US$1.3 trillion for the crimes and unimaginable destruction committed against Poland during the Second World War from 1939-1945. This announcement was made on the 83rd anniversary of the Nazi invasion and occupation of Poland – September 1,1939 – and this event would mark the official start date of the Second World War.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the governing Law and Justice Party, announced the intentions of the Polish government to pursue reparatory justice at a ceremony in Warsaw. Kaczynski’s announcement comes after the completion of a reported, robust investigative report that details the atrocities, crimes, and costs to Poland as the basis of reparations from the Federal Republic of Germany. The report, compiled by a team of historians, economists, and legal experts, was five years in the making.

News agencies globally outlined the atrocities committed in Poland by the Nazis. However, there was also considerable scrutiny on the legality of the Polish claim for reparations.

NAZI ATROCITIES AGAINST POLAND For seven gruesome years, at least six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, met their demise courtesy of the German Nazis. These atrocities are a well-documented portion of the campaign to eradicate Slavic peoples in Eastern Europe and achieve racial purity. Furthermore, a quote from Nazi SS leader Heinrich Himmler shows the brutal racist regime’s intent to decimate the entire Polish population, «All Polish specialists will be exploited in our military-industrial complex. Later, all Poles will disappear from this world. It is imperative that the great German nation consider the elimination of all Polish people as its chief task.» The accounts of Hitler’s orders for the indiscriminate killing of all men, women, and children add credence to the demands for reparatory justice.

