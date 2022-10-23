Making time for self-care

Entornointeligente.com /

My colleague Stephanie Lyew looked at my outgrown manicure with alarm and said, «What’s going on there?» My retort, with the knowledge that my nails were not in their usual form and in dire need of a new polish was, «I know, I haven’t had the time.» She quipped, «Make the time.» She was right, and it was at this very moment I realised I had been neglecting my self-care.

As humans, we often become so consumed by the everyday happenings of life and overlook the most important thing: ourselves.

Rushing out of town on assignment and on arrival at Half Moon in Montego Bay, it seemed like the universe knew exactly what I needed. A chance occurrence had my schedule open up, and the opportunity arose to visit the location’s Fern Tree Spa.

Upon entry, I was greeted by Herga, the same therapist who provided my services when the spa opened in 2007. Happy to see her, she walked me through the beautiful open ranch-style setting that has rooms named after Taino words such as ‘Bana’, which means greatness, and ‘Cayo’, which means light. I was immediately offered orange-infused water and asked to change into a robe. My heart rate rose as I locked my phone away in their combination locker. I could miss an important call or email, but I knew I needed to be present for my wellness treatment and that leaving it behind for a few was only for the best.

Herga took me to the Relaxation Room, and I wondered, ‘Whatsoever will I do in there?’ Admittedly, relaxing is not one of my strong suits, but I am trying to be more intentional about carving out time for it. The name of the room, as indicated, is to relax as you wait to begin your selected treatments.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com