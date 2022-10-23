Gordon Robinson | It’s not about oil

Entornointeligente.com /

And then there were three.

On Tuesday, the UK announced that it was lifng visa requirements for Guyana, Peru, and Colombia. Those nations’ citizens may visit the UK for up to six months without a visa.

The British Embassy in Colombia was quoted as saying the move «opens the doors for new business opportunities in various sectors», while Gavin Cook, British ambassador to Peru, said «many more opportunities are opening up today, from tourism and commerce to cultural, academic, and sports exchange in any of the four countries of the United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This is just the beginning of another great chapter in our fantastic bilateral relationship».

But what about JamRock? Along with Haiti and Surinam, this leaves us as one of only three CARICOM countries with UK visa requirements firmly in place. So Jamaica remains on a list of about 100 visa-required countries that includes Afghanistan; Bahrain; Bangladesh; Belarus; Bolivia; China (PRC); Cuba; Georgia; India; Iran; Kazakhstan; Kosovo; Kyrgyzstan; Lebanon; Mozambique; Nigeria; North Korea; Pakistan; Palestinian Authority; Russia; Rwanda; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Syria; Turkey; and Ukraine.

Tribal Twitter trolls attached at the hip to the JLP immediately took personal affront and blamed it on Guyana «suddenly» becoming an oil rich nation, thus insinuating (very superficially) that its new status had been purchased.

