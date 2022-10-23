Dream House | Strawberry Fields abode stirs deep emotion

Entornointeligente.com /

In all the years of designing and building, I have long come to appreciate one profound observation: The very location of a house, any house, in its own extraordinary natural setting, can stir intense emotions and elicit tears of happiness more than the most expensive and elaborate residences by themselves ever could.

In fact, I go further — employ the wonders of the natural world in your house designs, and reap the psychological, emotional and physical benefits that shadow it.

This home, found in Strawberry Fields, Robins Bay, in the parish of St Mary, exemplifies how a mind-blowing geographical location can truly magnify the beauty of a building within its domain.

Finding it is almost impossible. Located in a mostly uninhabited part of Jamaica, projecting out into the sea, whose actual existence has you in utter disbelief! The adventure begins with an expedition on rough roads conveying you through green wilderness and mountain scenery, eventually ending at the seafront. Here, geological activity has produced striking rock formations jutting out of the seafloor — sculptured by thousands of years of erosive wave and wind action.

On this remarkable coral private beach belonging to this three-quarters of an acre property, refreshment to the human spirit is assured.

