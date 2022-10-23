China setting example for developing world, experts say

Entornointeligente.com /

This photo taken on Oct 16, 2022 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua] China is setting a good example for developing countries to muster own path to national development and China’s success will have a positive impact on the world, global experts said.

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a report to the 20th CPC National Congress’ opening session on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee on Oct 16 and emphasized that from this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Alexey Maslov, dean of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, noted the development of China is very important to global development. He said the experience of success by China could be learnt by many countries.

Dennis Munene, executive director of China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute, said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a true reflection of China’s collective and consultative democracy. The CPC has shown the entire world the ethos of what a progressive political party does by taking China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects.

«Indeed, under the leadership of the CPC, China, a country of more than 1.4 billion people has not only transformed the lives of the Chinese people, but the entire world, especially African countries who lagged in infrastructure development,» he said.

The sustainable development plans endorsed in Xi’s report «will be the ‘silver bullet’ that the world needs to jumpstart its economy in the post-COVID-19 era», he said.

As China focuses on building a great modern socialist country in all respect as observed in the 20th National Congress of CPC, the outcome will have a global trickle-down effect, and many lives will be transformed, especially through the Global Development Initiative, he added.

Muhammad Asif Noor, founder of the Friends of BRI Forum, said Xi’s report explained the path to Chinese epic economic development, modernization, and governance achievements through the whole-process people’s democracy.

Viewing the entire process of the congress from Pakistan is a fascinating insight into where the whole event has been organized to symbolize the sense of inclusiveness through the Chinese way and model of democracy. The country’s leadership has built this system keeping in view the domestic cultural, ethnic, and local norms and values. Before the main event, clearly defined road maps helped the leaders and people work together to build strategies to resolve local, regional, and national issues.

The entire process reflects that the governance structures and progress are indigenous and, over the years have grown organically with the society and people of the country.

Apart from this, what has been a strength of China has remained that through evaluating the emerging challenges and changing times, the CPC has made all possibilities to renew, rejuvenate and excel by improving the overall requirements for building the Party in terms of self-governance and ideology, he added.

Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan scholar of international relations with a focus on China-Africa cooperation, said Xi’s report has set the pace and priority areas for China’s domestic and international engagements.

Putting people first is a key point in the report that has been emblematic of China’s historic socio-economic transformation. Ensuring that all Chinese have access to decent jobs and living conditions will be an important step in actualizing the set targets of achieving the modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful from 2035.

China’s resilient national psyche and the innovative governance system have made the country to realize major development milestones such as extreme poverty alleviation; even in the face of global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wind farm generates power for grids in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, on Aug 6. [Photo by YAO FENG/FOR CHINA DAILY] Continuous reform and adoption of high quality development through emphasis on education, science and technology are guarantees of China’s dynamic governance model that has seen Beijing emerge as a leader and inspiration for poor countries.

«China is setting a good example for other developing countries to muster own path to national regeneration and development,» he said.

The Chinese-style modernization is a vision of a world without poverty, hunger, war, conflict, discrimination, and hegemony, among others, said Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at Cambodia’s BELTEI International University.

The Chinese path to modernization pursues inclusive development, common prosperity, as well as a harmonious relationship between human and nature, and will have a direct positive impact on global development, Matthews said.

Chen Yingqun in Beijing and Xinhua contributed to this story.

