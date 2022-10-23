Body Found In The Sea At Reading Confirmed To Be That Of Aneika Townsend

Entornointeligente.com /

The St James police have confirmed that a body retrieved from the sea in Reading, St James, on Friday is that of social media influencer Aneika Townsend, popularly known ‘Slickianna’. The 35-year-old, who was from Waterloo Road in St Andrew, was identified by her mother this afternoon. A senior investigator told Radio Jamaica News that the police are following strong leads in the case and are hoping to make an early breakthrough in the matter. It was reported that about 9:30 a.m., a group of beachgoers discovered the body of Miss Townsend – who was also known as Kayan – floating in the water. Investigators say she was strangled by her killer.

