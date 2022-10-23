Betty Ann Blaine | It’s not rocket science – it’s parenting

Entornointeligente.com /

Over the past few weeks, the media and the public at large have been in an uproar, and rightly so, concerning the increase in school violence occurring in different parts of the country. The case of a teenage girl stabbed to death by a female peer during school time sent shockwaves inside and outside of Jamaica.

ARMING THEMSELVES The tragic and disturbing incident was quickly followed by a newspaper report of gang-affiliated high school boys toting guns, knives, and icepicks while in the confines of the school, allegedly arming themselves for battle against their rivals.

As the problem escalates, everyone is seemingly searching for answers while at the same time ignoring some obvious solutions.

Violence doesn’t fall from the sky. Experts agree that it is a developmental process that starts in early childhood. Adolescents exhibiting violent behaviour for the most part have been victims of violence themselves, many from the youngest ages.

Children born and raised in volatile communities, urban or rural, become seasoned to violence long before puberty even when their own homes may be violent-free.

