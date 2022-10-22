SAR youth welcomes integration strategies

Entornointeligente.com /

Young people from Hong Kong, Macao encouraged to contribute to motherland

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has pointed out the development direction of the country and will help young people from Hong Kong and Macao better integrate into the development strategy of the motherland, youths from the two Chinese special administrative regions have said.

As Chinese, they feel extremely honored and proud of the prosperity and strength of the motherland, they said, adding the report further encourages young people from Hong Kong and Macao to contribute to the country’s economic construction and development.

William Yu, a young entrepreneur from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said he has witnessed the country’s rapid development in various fields and its rising international status.

The country’s economy, science and technology, people’s livelihood and ecological protection have all made a qualitative leap in the past decade, he said, adding that he was proud of his motherland.

The central government has firmly grasped the most immediate and realistic interests of the people, introduced more measures to benefit the people’s livelihood and firmly promoted common prosperity for the people in the previous years, according to Yu.

The report said China is pursuing green development and promoting harmony between humanity and nature. This was of great reassurance to Yu, who has stood firm in his pursuit of a career in a rural area.

Yu operates a tea plantation of more than 800,000 square meters in rural Huaiji county, which is under the administration of Zhaoqing, a city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

He expects to grow his tea company to become a bench mark in the tea industry — at least in Zhaoqing, and to play a role in building up the rural economy.

Cheng Ka-man, a senior partner at law firm Kuong Iok-kao in Macao, said the CPC is united and has led the Chinese people in overcoming many difficulties and problems in the past decade.

Cheng said she was proud the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes after it withstood risks, challenges and tests in politics, the economy and from nature in the previous years.

«As a lawyer from Macao and a lawyer in the GBA, I will actively contribute to promoting the rule of law in the country and serving the people with a pragmatic and professional attitude to show the world the professionalism of Chinese lawyers and the charm of China under the rule of law.

«Young people from Hong Kong and Macao should be the supporters and builders of the policy of ‘one country, two systems’,» she said.

Cheng was one of the first four lawyers from Hong Kong and Macao to be allowed to practice in nine Guangdong cities in the GBA after she was certified to practice by the Guangdong Provincial Bureau of Justice in July.

Waldo Wong said «one country, two systems», under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy, will help ensure the sustained prosperity and stability in the two SARs.

«The construction of the GBA has benefited youths from Hong Kong and Macao, and helped them better integrate into the country’s development strategy,» he said.

Wong said he made the right decision when opening a physical fitness center in Guangzhou, over nine years ago, as the mainland has a myriad of entrepreneurship and business opportunities.

As a Hong Kong entrepreneur, Wong said he has benefitted from the country’s rapid economic growth.

