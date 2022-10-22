Entornointeligente.com /

«Poner el foco en el bienestar, no más cargas» es el título del webinar que celebraremos junto a la Agencia Europea para la Seguridad y la Salud en el Trabajo, coincidiendo con el impulso de la campaña anual, que este año centra su atención en el impacto que provoca los trastornos musculoesqueléticos en los trabajadores. En la jornada contaremos con destacados expertos y con empresas referentes, que abordarán este y otros temas, y en la que podremos conocer de primera mano casos de éxito y buenas prácticas, encaminados a fortalecer la cultura saludable en las organizaciones. Cada vez se hace más necesario que las empresas cuenten con políticas de visión integral y holística del bienestar y que incidan en la vinculación entre ergonomía y psicosociología.

«Focus on well-being, no more loads» is the title of the webinar that will be conducted together with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, in the context of the launch of the annual campaign, which this year focuses on the impact of musculoskeletal disorders on employees. The event will feature prominent experts and leading companies, who will address this and other issues, and where we will be able to learn from first-hand experience about success stories and best practices focused on strengthening the healthy culture in organizations. It is becoming increasingly necessary for companies to have policies with an integral and holistic vision of well-being and to focus on the link between ergonomics and psychosociology.

