National Handgun Freeze Takes Effect in Canada

This Friday, Canada’s handgun freeze, which prohibits the sale, purchase, or transfer of firearms in the country, goes into effect.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the entry into force of the measure following a ban on handgun imports in August.

At a press conference in Surrey, British Columbia, Trudeau said that «the national handgun freeze goes into effect» and added, «as we see gun violence continue to rise … we have an obligation to take action.»

Thus, individuals are prohibited from buying, selling or transferring firearms within Canada, as well as from bringing newly acquired guns into the country.

The Prime Minister’s office said that applications for handguns submitted before Friday would continue to be processed.

The measure aimed at tackling gun violence in Canada was first announced last May in conjunction with Bill C-21 to implement strict gun control measures.

Although the legislation is under discussion, the measure that comes into force today will contribute to ensuring the safety of Canadians, according to Trudeau’s office.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the executive action is the most critical move on gun violence in a generation. Regarding Bill C-21, Mendicino said, «We need to pass that law as soon as possible.»

