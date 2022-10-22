More than dozen dead in collision between bus, truck in central India

Entornointeligente.com /

A bus on way to northern UP state collided with a trolley truck in Rewa district late on Friday. Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate. (AA Archive) At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a passenger bus accident in central India's Madhya Pradesh state.

The crash occurred in Rewa district late on Friday when the bus that was headed to northern Uttar Pradesh state, collided with a trolley truck, according to Navneet Bhasin, a top police officer in Rewa.

He told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that in addition to the deaths, «around 40 are injured in the accident. The injured are stable.»

Officials said the injured were transported to a hospital and rescue work continued throughout the night.

Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate.

Earlier this month, a tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said.

