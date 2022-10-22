Live blog: Zelenskyy says geography of fresh Russian strikes ‘very wide’

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine claims it’s making gains as its forces move southward through Kherson region, taking over at least two villages it says Russian troops had abandoned, as fighting enters its 242nd day. Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, allegedly damaged by a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Rivne region. (Reuters) Sunday, October 23, 2022

Zelenskyy: We can down most Russian missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that Russia had launched strikes on infrastructure on a «very wide» scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

«The geography of this latest mass strike is very wide,» Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, citing regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

«Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100 percent of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners. Already now, we are downing a majority of cruise missiles, a majority of drones.»

For live updates from Saturday (October 22), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com