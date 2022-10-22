Body Of Woman Found At Sea In St. James

Entornointeligente.com /

Homicide detectives in St. James are this afternoon seeking to identify the body of a woman found floating in the sea at Reading, St. James, early this morning. The body of the victim, believed to be in her 30’s, was discovered floating face down off the shores of a bathing beach, shortly after 9:30 a.m., by persons who visited the area. It was later removed by the Marine Police. A senior investigator told Radio Jamaica News that they believed the victim was strangled, as a shoe lace was discovered around the neck. Posts on social media are claiming that the body is that of a popular influencer based on several distinctive tattoos. However, up to news time, the investigator said the body remains unidentified. He said family members are on their way to St. James to help in the identification.

