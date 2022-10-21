Venezuela opposition consider ditching Guaido-led interim government -FT

Entornointeligente.com /

By Reuters Oct 20, 2022 Three of the four main parties in the Unitary Platform opposition alliance backed the move and had enough votes to push ahead with it, the FT said.

A spokesman for Guaido told the paper that there was no clear position among the opposition parties about the continuation of the interim government.

Venezuelaâs 10 main opposition parties have agreed to hold primary elections in June 2023 to choose a single candidate for the presidency. Elections are set to be held in 2024.

Guaido and his allies accuse President Nicolás Maduro of committing fraud in his 2018 reelection bid, which Maduro denies.

The parallel interim government led by Guaido was formed at the beginning of 2019 but has failed in its aim to dislodge Maduro from power.

