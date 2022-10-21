Sri Lankan lawmakers vote to trim presidential powers

Entornointeligente.com /

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment on Friday that trims the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s economic crisis.

Debate on the bill began on Thursday, and on Friday, 179 lawmakers from the governing coalition and opposition voted in favour of the motion and only one voted against it, ensuring the two-thirds majority in the 225-member house required to make the amendment law.

The amendment transfers some presidential powers, including the appointment of officials, to a constitutional council comprising lawmakers and respected non-politicians. The council will recommend candidates to the president for appointment.

The council’s recommendation is required for presidential appointments of senior judges, attorney generals, central bank governors, police, election commissioners, and bribery and corruption investigators.

The prime minister will recommend Cabinet appointments, and the president will not be allowed to hold any Cabinet positions except defence.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

