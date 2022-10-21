Maxi taxi driver attacked by students out for 8 months

Doctors have told the maxi-taxi driver who was beaten by a group of students outside the Carapichaima East Secondary School on Monday that he may not be able to ply his trade for another eight months.
This is because of the damage Varindra Singh sustained to his ribs during the attack. Singh also sustained injuries to his nose and jaw and has several bruises about his body.
In giving an update on Singh’s condition yesterday, a close male relative told Guardian Media his speech also remains slurred.
The relative said there were also rumours yesterday that Singh had died, which he confirmed were false. However, he admitted that on Wednesday evening they had to call an ambulance after Singh’s pain became unbearable. He was examined at his home by medics who responded to their call, given medication and up to last evening was recovering at home.
Singh was attacked on Monday when he attempted to intervene as students of the Carapichaima East and West Secondary Schools tried to get to a student in Singh’s maxi taxi. The students blocked the vehicle and tried to access the student he was transporting. He, however, intervened and equipped with a wheel spanner, attempted to ward the students away. That backfired and instead, the group of students attacked him and the student.
Video footage of the incident showed the group stamping and kicking both victims as they were on the ground. They were taken to the Couva Hospital and Singh was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Guardian Media understands that the student is a citizen of the United States and a report was made to the US Embassy in Trinidad & Tobago.
Contacted on the matter, however, the embassy said they were prohibited by the Privacy Act from disclosing information about US citizens. However, it noted that its most important mission is protecting the health and safety of US citizens overseas.
Police investigations are ongoing but they had also promised to keep a presence outside both schools for dismissal.
However, co-ordinator of the Concerned Parent Movement of Trinidad and Tobago Michelle Omar-Leiba and president of Route Three Maxi-Taxi Association Vickash Kissondath said they have not seen a police presence outside the schools since the incident. The matter will be addressed at media conference today in Port-of-Spain.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian