Maxi taxi driver attacked by students out for 8 months

Entornointeligente.com /

Doc­tors have told the maxi-taxi dri­ver who was beat­en by a group of stu­dents out­side the Cara­pichaima East Sec­ondary School on Mon­day that he may not be able to ply his trade for an­oth­er eight months.

This is be­cause of the dam­age Varindra Singh sus­tained to his ribs dur­ing the at­tack. Singh al­so sus­tained in­juries to his nose and jaw and has sev­er­al bruis­es about his body.

In giv­ing an up­date on Singh’s con­di­tion yes­ter­day, a close male rel­a­tive told Guardian Me­dia his speech al­so re­mains slurred.

The rel­a­tive said there were al­so ru­mours yes­ter­day that Singh had died, which he con­firmed were false. How­ev­er, he ad­mit­ted that on Wednes­day evening they had to call an am­bu­lance af­ter Singh’s pain be­came un­bear­able. He was ex­am­ined at his home by medics who re­spond­ed to their call, giv­en med­ica­tion and up to last evening was re­cov­er­ing at home.

Singh was at­tacked on Mon­day when he at­tempt­ed to in­ter­vene as stu­dents of the Cara­pichaima East and West Sec­ondary Schools tried to get to a stu­dent in Singh’s maxi taxi. The stu­dents blocked the ve­hi­cle and tried to ac­cess the stu­dent he was trans­port­ing. He, how­ev­er, in­ter­vened and equipped with a wheel span­ner, at­tempt­ed to ward the stu­dents away. That back­fired and in­stead, the group of stu­dents at­tacked him and the stu­dent.

Video footage of the in­ci­dent showed the group stamp­ing and kick­ing both vic­tims as they were on the ground. They were tak­en to the Cou­va Hos­pi­tal and Singh was trans­ferred to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the stu­dent is a cit­i­zen of the Unit­ed States and a re­port was made to the US Em­bassy in Trinidad & To­ba­go.

Con­tact­ed on the mat­ter, how­ev­er, the em­bassy said they were pro­hib­it­ed by the Pri­va­cy Act from dis­clos­ing in­for­ma­tion about US cit­i­zens. How­ev­er, it not­ed that its most im­por­tant mis­sion is pro­tect­ing the health and safe­ty of US cit­i­zens over­seas.

Po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing but they had al­so promised to keep a pres­ence out­side both schools for dis­missal.

How­ev­er, co-or­di­na­tor of the Con­cerned Par­ent Move­ment of Trinidad and To­ba­go Michelle Omar-Lei­ba and pres­i­dent of Route Three Maxi-Taxi As­so­ci­a­tion Vick­ash Kisson­dath said they have not seen a po­lice pres­ence out­side the schools since the in­ci­dent. The mat­ter will be ad­dressed at me­dia con­fer­ence to­day in Port-of-Spain.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com