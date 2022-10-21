Maritime expert: Fishermen who hurt diver can be charged

Entornointeligente.com /

The fish­er­men who hit and in­jured life­guard William Grimshaw with their ves­sel on Wednes­day at Mara­cas Bay can be charged with neg­li­gence.

This was the word from mar­itime at­tor­ney Nyree Al­fon­so yes­ter­day. Al­fon­so said the buoy placed in the wa­ter at the time of Grimshaw’s train­ing ex­er­cise was a uni­ver­sal mark­er used by divers, spear fish­ers and even scu­ba divers to no­ti­fy on­com­ing traf­fic of their pres­ence.

«You have to give way, they don’t have to look out for you…you know like you go­ing around a round­about, they tell you who have the right of way, it’s the same thing in the sea, just no lines and no road,» she said.

Life­guard An­tho­ny Paul con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that Grimshaw and his col­league, who were both train­ing to dive on an is­land just off Mara­cas Bay, placed an aide in the wa­ter. A buoy is in­tend­ed to in­di­cate the div­er’s po­si­tion to peo­ple at the sur­face while the div­er is un­der­wa­ter.

Al­fon­so said once the aide was com­pli­ant with the reg­u­la­tions, they did the right thing.

«Ei­ther way, jump high jump low, the pirogue will be wrong,» she said.

How­ev­er, she said, be­cause of how most pirogues are de­signed, with a high­er bow than stern, there may have been sight lim­i­ta­tions for those on board.

«Your line of sight to­wards the front of the ves­sel is im­paired…how that should be ad­dressed is by hav­ing more than one per­son on the ves­sel and some­body sta­tioned on the bow or side of the ves­sel,» she ex­plained.

She said the col­li­sion reg­u­la­tions, which is uni­ver­sal and part of the Ship­ping Act, give guid­ance to sea­far­ers.

Ac­cord­ing to the act, any per­son who is guilty of an of­fence and, in ad­di­tion to the ex­pens­es of mak­ing good any dam­age so oc­ca­sioned, is li­able to a fine of $5,000. It al­so says a mas­ter or own­er who con­tra­venes the col­li­sion reg­u­la­tions by wil­ful de­fault is guilty of an of­fence and is li­able to a fine of $5,000 and im­pris­on­ment for six months.

Apart from line of sight, the ques­tion of whether those aboard know what the aide sig­ni­fies arose. Al­fon­so said some of her clients did not know about the reg­u­la­tions.

«If you’ve been on the sea for some time, you are fa­mil­iar with buoys, mark some­thing…the way to mark dan­ger for all nav­i­ga­tion­al pur­pos­es is a buoy, you don’t see a buoy and say ‘okay I go­ing through strong’,» she said.

This was not the first time such an ac­ci­dent has hap­pened. In 2013, a 14-year-old girl was killed af­ter a pirogue dri­ven by a Las Cuevas fish­er­man ploughed in­to her.

Al­fon­so said it won’t hurt if the Fish­eries Di­vi­sion does re­fresh­er cours­es for fish­er­men.

«Be­cause the sea has rules just as the land,» she said.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that Grimshaw is still at hos­pi­tal but in a sta­ble con­di­tion and un­der ob­ser­va­tion. He sus­tained cuts to his head and shoul­der and was un­con­scious af­ter the in­ci­dent.

Po­lice are con­duct­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the mat­ter.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com