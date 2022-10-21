Man gets 2-year bond for stealing 39 avocados

Entornointeligente.com /

A 48-year-old Ma­coya man plead­ed guilty yes­ter­day when he ap­peared be­fore a Tu­na­puna Mag­is­trate charged with un­law­ful pos­ses­sion.

Shel­don Berotte was placed on a $5,000 two-year bond for be­ing in the un­law­ful pos­ses­sion of 39 av­o­ca­dos.

Re­ports in­di­cate that of­fi­cers of the Prae­di­al Lar­ce­ny Squad were on du­ty in St Joseph on Wednes­day, when they ob­served Berotte walk­ing along the road­way at around 1.30 pm car­ry­ing the av­o­ca­dos in a t-shirt.

The of­fi­cers stopped Berotte, who was un­able to give a law­ful ac­count to them as to how he came in­to pos­ses­sion of the agri­cul­tur­al pro­duce.

The of­fi­cers took pos­ses­sion of the av­o­ca­dos and ar­rest­ed Berotte, who was then tak­en to the St Joseph Po­lice Sta­tion, where he was charged by Cpl Jef­fers.

