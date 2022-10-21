Man gets 2-year bond for stealing 39 avocados

A 48-year-old Macoya man pleaded guilty yesterday when he appeared before a Tunapuna Magistrate charged with unlawful possession.
Sheldon Berotte was placed on a $5,000 two-year bond for being in the unlawful possession of 39 avocados.
Reports indicate that officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad were on duty in St Joseph on Wednesday, when they observed Berotte walking along the roadway at around 1.30 pm carrying the avocados in a t-shirt.
The officers stopped Berotte, who was unable to give a lawful account to them as to how he came into possession of the agricultural produce.
The officers took possession of the avocados and arrested Berotte, who was then taken to the St Joseph Police Station, where he was charged by Cpl Jeffers.
