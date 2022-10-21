Jamaica and UAE sign double taxation agreement

Entornointeligente.com /

The Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Double Taxation Agreement to avoid double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The signing took place on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke and Ambassador of the UAE to Jamaica, His Excellency Bader Abdullah Saeed Almatrooshi, signed the agreement.

«We hope that the signing of this agreement will be a signal to investors in Jamaica and investors in the United Arab Emirates that the vision we have for a shared future between the UAE and Jamaica is one of friendship and prosperity, trade, economic relations and investment,» Clarke said.

The objectives of agreement are to provide full protection to taxpayers against double taxation and to allow for the free flow of international trade or cross-border transactions and investments, as well as the transfer of technology.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com