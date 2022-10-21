Griffith still angry at CoP merit list fiasco

leeanna.ma[email protected]
Former Commissioner of Police and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith says President Paula-Mae Weekes should have been removed from office for failing to act according to the laws of T&T in the TTPS merit list fiasco.
Griffith made the comment during a political meeting in Barataria on Wednesday evening, as he again called for those responsible for the withdrawal of the merit list by the Police Service Commission to face charges.
Presenting a document which he claimed contained details on the minutes from a Police Service Commission (PolSC) meeting regarding the 2021 CoP merit list withdrawal, Griffith implied that President Weekes had neglected her duty to act promptly and accordingly when the underhanded activity occurred.
«We have a situation here where a president did not adhere to the law. She had one thing and one thing alone to do. All she should and could have done was forward it to Parliament and she refused. A President did not adhere to the law. Again, only in a banana republic could you see a President still existing. She should have been removed from office,» he said.
Last year, it was revealed that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had met with the former PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad at the President’s House after the former had delivered the merit list to the President. The Office of the Prime Minister reportedly gave Seepersad information which caused her to call the President to rescind the list.
In October 2021, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had called for the impeachment of President Weekes regarding the matter and the UNC moved a motion in the House later that month. However, the motion to remove the President failed.
Addressing supporters on Wednesday evening, Griffith once again called for the arrest of the party responsible for the «unlawful» activity regarding the merit list and his subsequent suspension as CoP.
«[In] the minutes from the Police Service Commission, at no time did they ever withdraw the merit list. So, if the only governing body that has authorisation to please did not withdraw it, it meant that somebody used a letterhead and somebody operated outside of the law, somebody broke the law. I have given you evidence to verify that a crime took place. That merit list fiasco is one of the biggest embarrassing situations this country has ever faced,» Griffith said.
Griffith, who was appointed CoP in 2018 and served until August 2021, has reapplied for the job in is reported to have once again top the new merit list completed by the PolSC.
He also referred to his suspension as «sedition,» «treason» and «misbehaving in office.»
Griffith also criticised the People’s National Movement for instilling fear into the public and media under a «democratic dictatorship».
He again rubbished the Prime Minister’s claims that appointing him to the CoP position was his «biggest mistake». He reiterated that the Government had in fact changed the law in order for him to be kept on when his contract was coming to a close.
«I was his biggest mistake, yet, in March last year, he contacted his Cabinet when there was a problem with WASA, and he said he wish he could get ten, Gary Griffiths, to build this country. I was your biggest mistake, but in April last year, you called Faris to make sure he [Griffith] stays and acts. [You told him] go in Parliament, change the law because I cannot lose Gary Griffith. Keith Rowley, you have lied to the country. How could I be your biggest mistake when it is in April last year you told your AG to change the law because you didn’t want to lose me? The law was changed specifically to keep me there,» Griffith said.
At the meeting, the NTA unveiled their plans to invest in green and blue economy planning which will prevent the annual flooding T&T faces. They also said the education system needs reconstruction, adding they have plans to integrate early childhood cognitive testing in schools.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian