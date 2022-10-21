Griffith still angry at CoP merit list fiasco

Entornointeligente.com /

leean­na.ma­[email protected]

For­mer Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice and Na­tion­al Trans­for­ma­tion Al­liance (NTA) leader Gary Grif­fith says Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes should have been re­moved from of­fice for fail­ing to act ac­cord­ing to the laws of T&T in the TTPS mer­it list fi­as­co.

Grif­fith made the com­ment dur­ing a po­lit­i­cal meet­ing in Barataria on Wednes­day evening, as he again called for those re­spon­si­ble for the with­draw­al of the mer­it list by the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion to face charges.

Pre­sent­ing a doc­u­ment which he claimed con­tained de­tails on the min­utes from a Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion (PolSC) meet­ing re­gard­ing the 2021 CoP mer­it list with­draw­al, Grif­fith im­plied that Pres­i­dent Weekes had ne­glect­ed her du­ty to act prompt­ly and ac­cord­ing­ly when the un­der­hand­ed ac­tiv­i­ty oc­curred.

«We have a sit­u­a­tion here where a pres­i­dent did not ad­here to the law. She had one thing and one thing alone to do. All she should and could have done was for­ward it to Par­lia­ment and she re­fused. A Pres­i­dent did not ad­here to the law. Again, on­ly in a ba­nana re­pub­lic could you see a Pres­i­dent still ex­ist­ing. She should have been re­moved from of­fice,» he said.

Last year, it was re­vealed that Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley had met with the for­mer PolSC chair­man Bliss Seep­er­sad at the Pres­i­dent’s House af­ter the for­mer had de­liv­ered the mer­it list to the Pres­i­dent. The Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter re­port­ed­ly gave Seep­er­sad in­for­ma­tion which caused her to call the Pres­i­dent to re­scind the list.

In Oc­to­ber 2021, Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar had called for the im­peach­ment of Pres­i­dent Weekes re­gard­ing the mat­ter and the UNC moved a mo­tion in the House lat­er that month. How­ev­er, the mo­tion to re­move the Pres­i­dent failed.

Ad­dress­ing sup­port­ers on Wednes­day evening, Grif­fith once again called for the ar­rest of the par­ty re­spon­si­ble for the «un­law­ful» ac­tiv­i­ty re­gard­ing the mer­it list and his sub­se­quent sus­pen­sion as CoP.

«[In] the min­utes from the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion, at no time did they ever with­draw the mer­it list. So, if the on­ly gov­ern­ing body that has au­tho­ri­sa­tion to please did not with­draw it, it meant that some­body used a let­ter­head and some­body op­er­at­ed out­side of the law, some­body broke the law. I have giv­en you ev­i­dence to ver­i­fy that a crime took place. That mer­it list fi­as­co is one of the biggest em­bar­rass­ing sit­u­a­tions this coun­try has ever faced,» Grif­fith said.

Grif­fith, who was ap­point­ed CoP in 2018 and served un­til Au­gust 2021, has reap­plied for the job in is re­port­ed to have once again top the new mer­it list com­plet­ed by the PolSC.

He al­so re­ferred to his sus­pen­sion as «sedi­tion,» «trea­son» and «mis­be­hav­ing in of­fice.»

Grif­fith al­so crit­i­cised the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment for in­still­ing fear in­to the pub­lic and me­dia un­der a «de­mo­c­ra­t­ic dic­ta­tor­ship».

He again rub­bished the Prime Min­is­ter’s claims that ap­point­ing him to the CoP po­si­tion was his «biggest mis­take». He re­it­er­at­ed that the Gov­ern­ment had in fact changed the law in or­der for him to be kept on when his con­tract was com­ing to a close.

«I was his biggest mis­take, yet, in March last year, he con­tact­ed his Cab­i­net when there was a prob­lem with WASA, and he said he wish he could get ten, Gary Grif­fiths, to build this coun­try. I was your biggest mis­take, but in April last year, you called Faris to make sure he [Grif­fith] stays and acts. [You told him] go in Par­lia­ment, change the law be­cause I can­not lose Gary Grif­fith. Kei­th Row­ley, you have lied to the coun­try. How could I be your biggest mis­take when it is in April last year you told your AG to change the law be­cause you didn’t want to lose me? The law was changed specif­i­cal­ly to keep me there,» Grif­fith said.

At the meet­ing, the NTA un­veiled their plans to in­vest in green and blue econ­o­my plan­ning which will pre­vent the an­nu­al flood­ing T&T faces. They al­so said the ed­u­ca­tion sys­tem needs re­con­struc­tion, adding they have plans to in­te­grate ear­ly child­hood cog­ni­tive test­ing in schools.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com