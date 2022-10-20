WASA: Repairs to ruptured water main to end within 36 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

Re­lief came yes­ter­day for some res­i­dents in South Trinidad af­ter a wa­ter sup­ply was re­turned. This as restora­tive works con­tin­ued at the site of a rup­tured 36-inch trans­mis­sion pipeline at the Godineau Bridge at Mos­qui­to Creek.

On Tues­day, a steel rack sup­port­ing the pipeline col­lapsed in­to the riv­er, rup­tur­ing the main.

The pipe-borne wa­ter sup­ply was cut to thou­sands of cus­tomers liv­ing in a wide­spread area, in­clud­ing Gulf View, Bel Air, Green Acres, La Ro­main, Wood­land, San Fran­cique, Av­o­cat, South Oropouche, Union Hall, Dun­can Vil­lage, Palmiste, Sunkist, Es­per­ance, Debe, parts of Pe­nal, Siparia, Quar­ry Vil­lage, Co­coyea, Pleas­antville, Vista­bel­la, Mara­bel­la and San Fer­nan­do.

In a press re­lease yes­ter­day, the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) said its val­ue man­age­ment pro­to­col had en­sured that a pipe-borne wa­ter sup­ply was re­turned to some of the af­fect­ed com­mu­ni­ties. The au­thor­i­ty es­ti­mat­ed that the re­pairs should be com­plet­ed with­in 36 hours.

«Af­ter care­ful as­sess­ment and in com­mu­ni­ca­tion with all stake­hold­ers, in­clud­ing the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port, all ma­te­ri­als to ef­fect re­pairs have been iden­ti­fied and trans­port­ed to the site, where works are cur­rent­ly un­der­way us­ing the in­ter­nal re­sources of the au­thor­i­ty. These works in­clude the re­place­ment of a 150m of pipeline, 30m of fab­ri­cat­ed pipework and the sup­port­ing struc­tur­al works,» the re­lease stat­ed.

As­sur­ing that all ef­forts are be­ing made to re­turn full ser­vice to all af­fect­ed cus­tomers, WASA it is aware of the im­por­tance of a wa­ter sup­ply and re­mains com­mit­ted to en­sur­ing ser­vice is re­stored in the short­est pos­si­ble time.

On Tues­day, coun­cil­lor for Av­o­cat/San Fran­cique North, Dood­nath Mayrhoo, ap­pealed to WASA to com­plete the re­pairs quick­ly, say­ing the dis­rup­tion to the sup­ply of wa­ter would af­fect thou­sands of cus­tomers who are prepar­ing to ob­serve the aus­pi­cious oc­ca­sion of Di­vali.

