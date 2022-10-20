WASA: Repairs to ruptured water main to end within 36 hours

Relief came yesterday for some residents in South Trinidad after a water supply was returned. This as restorative works continued at the site of a ruptured 36-inch transmission pipeline at the Godineau Bridge at Mosquito Creek.
On Tuesday, a steel rack supporting the pipeline collapsed into the river, rupturing the main.
The pipe-borne water supply was cut to thousands of customers living in a widespread area, including Gulf View, Bel Air, Green Acres, La Romain, Woodland, San Francique, Avocat, South Oropouche, Union Hall, Duncan Village, Palmiste, Sunkist, Esperance, Debe, parts of Penal, Siparia, Quarry Village, Cocoyea, Pleasantville, Vistabella, Marabella and San Fernando.
In a press release yesterday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said its value management protocol had ensured that a pipe-borne water supply was returned to some of the affected communities. The authority estimated that the repairs should be completed within 36 hours.
«After careful assessment and in communication with all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Works and Transport, all materials to effect repairs have been identified and transported to the site, where works are currently underway using the internal resources of the authority. These works include the replacement of a 150m of pipeline, 30m of fabricated pipework and the supporting structural works,» the release stated.
Assuring that all efforts are being made to return full service to all affected customers, WASA it is aware of the importance of a water supply and remains committed to ensuring service is restored in the shortest possible time.
On Tuesday, councillor for Avocat/San Francique North, Doodnath Mayrhoo, appealed to WASA to complete the repairs quickly, saying the disruption to the supply of water would affect thousands of customers who are preparing to observe the auspicious occasion of Divali.
