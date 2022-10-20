Services Industries Record Improved Performance

Entornointeligente.com /

The performance of the Services Industries improved over the first half of the year. Gross domestic product (GDP) for all Services Industries increased during the period when compared to the second quarter in 2021. Director General of STATIN Carol Coy says the Hotels and Restaurants industry saw a rebound as the expiration of some COVID-19 requirement boosted travel to the island. The sector grew by 56 per cent, impacted by the 79.2 per cent increase in foreign arrivals during the period. The Wholesale and Retail Trade, Installation of Machinery and Equipment segment grew by 7.6 per cent. Transport, Storage and Communication grew by 5.7 per cent and other services, which includes the entertainment and tourism related activities grew by 9.8 per cent.

