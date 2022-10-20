Relative of man killed in PoS: He was trying to improve his life

Entornointeligente.com /

Rel­a­tives of Port-of-Spain res­i­dent Ash­ton Agard say he changed his life and had been qui­et­ly work­ing to im­prove him­self and his cir­cum­stances be­fore he was killed on Mon­day.

Claim­ing he fell vic­tim to the on­go­ing gang war­fare in the Pic­cadil­ly area, a close fe­male rel­a­tive yes­ter­day said, «He didn’t de­serve that.»

Speak­ing at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James, the woman, who did not want to be iden­ti­fied, said al­though the 28-year-old spent two years at the Youth Train­ing Cen­tre, «he want­ed a bet­ter life and he learned from his mis­takes. At the end of the day, he want­ed a change.»

She added, «I don’t find he de­served what he get though.»

Agard, who lived at St John Street, was shot around 4.10 pm on Mon­day.

Of­fi­cers of the In­ter-Agency Task Force Strike Team were on pa­trol at Rose Hill, Laven­tille Road, when they heard gun­shots. They lat­er found Agard’s body near the en­trance lead­ing to Guy’s Cen­tral Tyre Shop, where he had been em­ployed for the past three years. He was shot mul­ti­ple times.

The rel­a­tive de­nied he was in­volved in any crim­i­nal ac­tiv­i­ties.

«This is a painful sit­u­a­tion. You go­ing out there, try­ing to earn an hon­est liv­ing, and some­body could just come on your job site and kill you…you try­ing to walk the straight and nar­row…»

Asked how she felt about the spi­ralling crime sit­u­a­tion, the griev­ing woman specif­i­cal­ly re­ferred to the East Dry Riv­er area, say­ing, «It is out of con­trol all over and the po­lice need to do some­thing.»

She said it was on­ly on Sun­day that Agard had plugged her car tyre and then jok­ing­ly told her to open a tyre shop, which he would op­er­ate for her.

