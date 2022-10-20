Law Association meets Thursday on Nelson fiasco

Lead Editor, Investigative Desk
The Law Association of T&T (LATT) is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the ongoing fiasco surrounding the collapse of the corruption case involving former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen, due to the refusal of the state’s main witness, Vincent Nelson, to testify in the case.
LATT president Sophia Chote SC confirmed the meeting , after Guardian Media queried about what action the body may take in light of growing public anger over the collapse of the case due to Nelson’s refusal to testify in the matter, pending the outcome of a civil action he has taken regarding an indemnity deal he brokered with former AG Faris Al-Rawi.
«The Council will be meeting on Thursday (today) on this matter, so while I may not be able to respond to you by Thursday, you will receive a response shortly thereafter. As you know, protocols established by Council long before I became President(sic) mandate that office holder may only speak on matters such as these after the input of and with the concurrence of Council,» Chote responded via a WhatsApp message.
Chote confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the charges and all issues which members of the council may determine to be relevant will be addressed.
Sources said the body could also discuss whether to take disciplinary action against Ramlogan and Ramdeen on the basis that Nelson, a convicted fraudster, provided actionable material that supports disbarment consideration.
The State’s handling of the matter as it pertains to the controversial indemnity agreement and other issues surrounding it will also be high on the agenda.
There have been swirling questions about the indemnity agreement that then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi sought help from Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson in preparing. In particular, the deal seemed to be very beneficial to Nelson, including the state agreeing to forfeit money he benefited from during his alleged involvement in a legal fee kickback scheme.
One legal source told Guardian Media: «As far as I understand, it was Nelson’s attorneys that requested a suitable indemnity to address exposure in civil liability for the monies paid to him in the past for legal services rendered. He expressly accepted that the State could not speak for the DPP. He agreed that all material would be given to the DPP and the TTPS and that he could face criminal liability. The situation is no different from a plea agreement, except in this instance it’s civil.»
Newspaper reports over the last few days have indicated that Al-Rawi had told police about Nelson’s lawyers requesting an indemnity agreement in statements he made to the TTPS.
As part of the indemnity agreement, Nelson gave a notarised statement outlining the allegations of legal fee kickbacks involving attorneys Anand Ramlogan and two other King’s Counsel attorneys in the United Kingdom.
The breach of the indemnity agreement occurred, according to Nelson’s UK lawyers, when Stuart Young, who worked in the AG’s office at that time, handed over a copy of the notarised statement to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), as exclusively reported by the Sunday Guardian last week.
Young’s actions prompted Nelson to file a civil action against Al-Rawi and the T&T Government. Young defended his actions in a Facebook post on Monday, stating he had not breached the indemnity agreement.
«Needless to say, it can never be a breach of any proper legal agreement, or law, to provide evidence to a legitimate law enforcement agency,» Young said.
Nelson’s lawyers, BCL Solicitors, who filed the civil action in February of this year and amended the claim in May, viewed this as a breach of the indemnity agreement by the T&T Government.
The matter has since been sealed by the T&T court but Nelson is now seeking to have it unsealed.
Almost two weeks ago, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard was forced to discontinue proceedings against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, as Nelson was not willing to give evidence until his civil claim was concluded.
Current AG Reginald Armour has, however, left the door open to reopening the case once Nelson’s civil matter is decided.
