Incoming TTUTA president wants to return to bargaining table with CPO

An­to­nia Tekah-De Fre­itas has been vot­ed out as the Trinidad and To­ba­go Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion (TTUTA) pres­i­dent.

The elec­tions, which were held on Tues­day, saw six ex­ec­u­tive po­si­tions up for grabs.

Based on the pre­lim­i­nary count re­leased by the Elec­tions Com­mis­sion just be­fore 1 am yes­ter­day, Tekah-De Fre­itas re­ceived 3,535 votes while her chal­lenger Mar­tin Lum Kin got 3,585.

The on­ly mem­ber of Tekah-De Fre­itas’ Team Re­nais­sance slate to be vic­to­ri­ous was Adesh Dwari­ka, who will as­sume the role of first vice pres­i­dent.

The oth­er suc­cess­ful can­di­dates were Mar­sha Hug­gins (sec­ond vice pres­i­dent); Natasha Baran-Ram­ta­hal (third vice pres­i­dent); Kady Beck­les (gen­er­al sec­re­tary) and Cuth­bert Joseph (trea­sur­er).

For new­ly elect­ed TTUTA pres­i­dent Lum Kin, treat­ing wages for teach­ers will be a top pri­or­i­ty.

«We are still call­ing on the au­thor­i­ties to con­tin­ue that di­a­logue around the ta­ble, not in the pub­lic do­main. Let us meet around the ta­ble and let us have mean­ing­ful ne­go­ti­a­tions,» he told Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

He said the work done by the ne­go­ti­at­ing team will con­tin­ue.

«Even though there may be a change in na­tion­al of­fi­cers, the work con­tin­ues and the ground­work that was done with the pre­vi­ous ne­go­ti­at­ing team will con­tin­ue,» he added.

An­oth­er press­ing mat­ter that will re­quire the ur­gent at­ten­tion of the new ex­ec­u­tive is the in­junc­tion filed against it by the Gov­ern­ment to pre­vent teach­ers from rest­ing and re­flect­ing re­cent­ly. That hear­ing is on No­vem­ber 24.

Lum Kin al­so had a mes­sage for the na­tion’s stu­dents.

«Please be ad­vised that you teach­ers will con­tin­ue to have the best in­ter­est of you at heart and the na­tion and that we need to con­tin­ue to recog­nise that teach­ers are wor­thy of the salary in­creas­es that we are ask­ing for, we are wor­thy of a safe en­vi­ron­ment,» he said.

The in­com­ing TTUTA pres­i­dent al­so thanked teach­ers for their sup­port and as­sured that cam­paign promis­es will be ful­filled.

«We will de­liv­er on what we promised and we will be there con­tin­u­al­ly fight­ing for their rights,» he said.

On that note, Lum Kin is­sued a call for a meet­ing with the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion.

«So that we can deal with these is­sues that are out­stand­ing, some for over two, five, ten years in terms of up­grades, in­cre­ments and there are a num­ber of health and safe­ty is­sues we have to deal with with­in schools,» he ex­plained.

Be­fore that though, the new ex­ec­u­tive has to be con­firmed by the elec­tions com­mit­tee and in­stalled with­in six days.

He said he was aware that there have been re­quests made for re­counts but could not con­firm for which po­si­tions.

Out­go­ing pres­i­dent Tekah-De Fre­itas could not be reached yes­ter­day for com­ment on the elec­tion re­sults.

In Oc­to­ber 2019, Tekah-De Fre­itas was elect­ed as the first fe­male pres­i­dent of TTUTA. Her tenure came to an end at a time when wage ne­go­ti­a­tions be­tween TTUTA and the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO) col­lapsed and were re­ferred to the In­dus­tri­al Court’s Spe­cial Tri­bunal, af­ter the union re­peat­ed­ly re­ject­ed the Gov­ern­ment’s four per cent salary in­crease of­fer.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

