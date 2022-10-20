Incoming TTUTA president wants to return to bargaining table with CPO

Antonia Tekah-De Freitas has been voted out as the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) president.
The elections, which were held on Tuesday, saw six executive positions up for grabs.
Based on the preliminary count released by the Elections Commission just before 1 am yesterday, Tekah-De Freitas received 3,535 votes while her challenger Martin Lum Kin got 3,585.
The only member of Tekah-De Freitas’ Team Renaissance slate to be victorious was Adesh Dwarika, who will assume the role of first vice president.
The other successful candidates were Marsha Huggins (second vice president); Natasha Baran-Ramtahal (third vice president); Kady Beckles (general secretary) and Cuthbert Joseph (treasurer).
For newly elected TTUTA president Lum Kin, treating wages for teachers will be a top priority.
«We are still calling on the authorities to continue that dialogue around the table, not in the public domain. Let us meet around the table and let us have meaningful negotiations,» he told Guardian Media yesterday.
He said the work done by the negotiating team will continue.
«Even though there may be a change in national officers, the work continues and the groundwork that was done with the previous negotiating team will continue,» he added.
Another pressing matter that will require the urgent attention of the new executive is the injunction filed against it by the Government to prevent teachers from resting and reflecting recently. That hearing is on November 24.
Lum Kin also had a message for the nation’s students.
«Please be advised that you teachers will continue to have the best interest of you at heart and the nation and that we need to continue to recognise that teachers are worthy of the salary increases that we are asking for, we are worthy of a safe environment,» he said.
The incoming TTUTA president also thanked teachers for their support and assured that campaign promises will be fulfilled.
«We will deliver on what we promised and we will be there continually fighting for their rights,» he said.
On that note, Lum Kin issued a call for a meeting with the Ministry of Education.
«So that we can deal with these issues that are outstanding, some for over two, five, ten years in terms of upgrades, increments and there are a number of health and safety issues we have to deal with within schools,» he explained.
Before that though, the new executive has to be confirmed by the elections committee and installed within six days.
He said he was aware that there have been requests made for recounts but could not confirm for which positions.
Outgoing president Tekah-De Freitas could not be reached yesterday for comment on the election results.
In October 2019, Tekah-De Freitas was elected as the first female president of TTUTA. Her tenure came to an end at a time when wage negotiations between TTUTA and the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) collapsed and were referred to the Industrial Court’s Special Tribunal, after the union repeatedly rejected the Government’s four per cent salary increase offer.
