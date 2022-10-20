Historian: Tobago seeking to assert unique cultural identity by turning to Grenada

Entornointeligente.com /

The move by the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly to demon­strate that To­ba­go has a unique cul­tur­al iden­ti­ty, es­pe­cial­ly its de­ci­sion to lean on Grena­da for help in its first car­ni­val cel­e­bra­tions, is be­ing re­gard­ed as a step in the right di­rec­tion by some and a ret­ro­grade step by oth­ers.

Sec­re­tary of Tourism, Cul­ture, An­tiq­ui­ties & Trans­porta­tion Tashia Bur­ris on Mon­day sought to de­fend the THA’s de­ci­sion to seek out help from Grena­da and not Trinidad for help in the host­ing of its first Car­ni­val.

Speak­ing at the THA’s Mon­day Man­date news con­fer­ence, Bur­ris said, «There are those in the space who felt that To­ba­go should have gone to Trinidad first but the re­al­i­ty is be­fore we were joined to Trinidad, we were joined to Grena­da.»

Con­tact­ed on the is­sue, his­to­ri­an Dr Jerome Teelucks­ingh agreed with Bur­ris.

«Tashia Bur­ris is ac­cu­rate in stat­ing an ear­li­er link with Grena­da ex­ist­ed. As ear­ly as 1833, To­ba­go’s gov­ern­ment end­ed and the is­land be­came part of the Wind­ward Is­lands. More than five decades lat­er, a re­la­tion­ship with Trinidad grad­u­al­ly de­vel­oped,» he said.

«For in­stance, in 1889, To­ba­go, by an Or­der in Coun­cil, was made sub­or­di­nate to near­by Trinidad and an­nexed as a uni­tary British crown colony. This fed­er­al union would be­come stronger as To­ba­go would soon be­come a ward of Trinidad in 1898. Hence­forth, the is­lands would be known as the colony of Trinidad and To­ba­go.»

Teelucks­ingh fur­ther stat­ed that the de­ci­sion to seek Grena­da’s sup­port was a strate­gic move by the THA, «to send a po­lit­i­cal warn­ing and cul­tur­al mes­sage to their fel­low Trinida­di­ans.»

«The THA’s de­ci­sion to con­tact Grena­da and not to seek per­mis­sion or ap­proval from our Par­lia­ment or the Min­istry of Tourism, Cul­ture and the Arts can be viewed as a snub, but it is al­so an­oth­er test of the po­lit­i­cal bound­aries. Un­doubt­ed­ly, it is a bold at­tempt by the THA to as­sert its po­lit­i­cal au­ton­o­my and demon­strate that To­ba­go has a unique cul­tur­al iden­ti­ty,» he added.

Teelucks­ingh said an­oth­er rea­son could be that the THA al­so did not want the Na­tion­al Car­ni­val Com­mis­sion and the Trinidad and To­ba­go Car­ni­val Bands As­so­ci­a­tion to have a con­trol­ling in­flu­ence on the di­rec­tion and size of its first car­ni­val.

«In­ter­est­ing­ly the lack of any pub­lic dis­con­tent or out­rage among To­bag­o­ni­ans could au­gur well for fu­ture steps in the di­rec­tion of in­ter­nal self-gov­ern­ment for the sis­ter isle.»

To­ba­go’s Car­ni­val will be held from Oc­to­ber 28 to 30.

