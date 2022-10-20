Historian: Tobago seeking to assert unique cultural identity by turning to Grenada

The move by the Tobago House of Assembly to demonstrate that Tobago has a unique cultural identity, especially its decision to lean on Grenada for help in its first carnival celebrations, is being regarded as a step in the right direction by some and a retrograde step by others.
Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation Tashia Burris on Monday sought to defend the THA’s decision to seek out help from Grenada and not Trinidad for help in the hosting of its first Carnival.
Speaking at the THA’s Monday Mandate news conference, Burris said, «There are those in the space who felt that Tobago should have gone to Trinidad first but the reality is before we were joined to Trinidad, we were joined to Grenada.»
Contacted on the issue, historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh agreed with Burris.
«Tashia Burris is accurate in stating an earlier link with Grenada existed. As early as 1833, Tobago’s government ended and the island became part of the Windward Islands. More than five decades later, a relationship with Trinidad gradually developed,» he said.
«For instance, in 1889, Tobago, by an Order in Council, was made subordinate to nearby Trinidad and annexed as a unitary British crown colony. This federal union would become stronger as Tobago would soon become a ward of Trinidad in 1898. Henceforth, the islands would be known as the colony of Trinidad and Tobago.»
Teelucksingh further stated that the decision to seek Grenada’s support was a strategic move by the THA, «to send a political warning and cultural message to their fellow Trinidadians.»
«The THA’s decision to contact Grenada and not to seek permission or approval from our Parliament or the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts can be viewed as a snub, but it is also another test of the political boundaries. Undoubtedly, it is a bold attempt by the THA to assert its political autonomy and demonstrate that Tobago has a unique cultural identity,» he added.
Teelucksingh said another reason could be that the THA also did not want the National Carnival Commission and the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association to have a controlling influence on the direction and size of its first carnival.
«Interestingly the lack of any public discontent or outrage among Tobagonians could augur well for future steps in the direction of internal self-government for the sister isle.»
Tobago’s Carnival will be held from October 28 to 30.
