Fireworks-free Divali Nagar a welcomed initiative

After a forced two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Divali celebrations made a triumphant return to the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on Saturday.
Having now crossed the halfway mark of the nine-nights of planned celebrations at the Divali Nagar grounds, it is heartening to see that there has been a return to some level of normalcy as Hindus celebrates one of the most significant periods of their religious lives.
For more than three decades, starting in 1991, Divali celebrations have been held at the Divali Nagar site located at the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg in Endeavour, Chaguanas.
So, although devotees would have celebrated at home and with the use of technology during the «COVID lockdown» measures, the absence of a common space for them to come together and fellowship in their usual massive numbers would have been felt.
The Divali Nagar is the flagship project of the National Council for Indian Culture and has an annual theme which is taken from the different aspects of Hinduism. The theme for this year’s celebration is «Hindu Panth» (Hindu Denominations).
«The year 2022 has given us all the much longed for opportunity to hold a full-fledged Divali Nagar once again,» the NCIC stated.
Touted as the biggest Divali celebration outside of India, the NCIC’s Divali Nagar has educational activities, cultural performances and a range of commercial activity, including the sale of traditional clothing, Divali supplies and Indo-Trinidadian cuisine. It is a local tourism event which is said to have attracted as many as 150,000 people over the nine-night period when it was last held in person in 2019.
We are grateful that all those elements have safely returned.
But we also applaud the fact that one critical element of the celebration will be missing this year.
Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal, the NCIC’s first VP, told Guardian Media that they will not have any fireworks on the final night of the Nagar this year, as is custom, because of concerns raised about noise pollution by the expanding communities which surround the site. Indeed, the noise from the Divali Nagar during past closing day fireworks displays was heard miles away from the site.
Concerns about the noise caused by the use of fireworks for this country’s celebrations, including Independence Day and New Year’s, have been raised repeatedly in recent times.
By now, we have all heard the concerns raised about the harmful effects of noise pollution on the elderly, children, the infirmed, animals and others.
The NCIC, however, is the first major group that has heeded those calls.
This is a forward-thinking initiative that we hope will be the beginning of a shift in mindset locally and cause other organisations to start to take the issue of noise pollution seriously.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian