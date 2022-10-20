Fireworks-free Divali Nagar a welcomed initiative

Entornointeligente.com /

Af­ter a forced two-year ab­sence be­cause of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, Di­vali cel­e­bra­tions made a tri­umphant re­turn to the Di­vali Na­gar site in Ch­agua­nas on Sat­ur­day.

Hav­ing now crossed the halfway mark of the nine-nights of planned cel­e­bra­tions at the Di­vali Na­gar grounds, it is heart­en­ing to see that there has been a re­turn to some lev­el of nor­mal­cy as Hin­dus cel­e­brates one of the most sig­nif­i­cant pe­ri­ods of their re­li­gious lives.

For more than three decades, start­ing in 1991, Di­vali cel­e­bra­tions have been held at the Di­vali Na­gar site lo­cat­ed at the Narsa­loo Ra­maya Marg in En­deav­our, Ch­agua­nas.

So, al­though devo­tees would have cel­e­brat­ed at home and with the use of tech­nol­o­gy dur­ing the «COVID lock­down» mea­sures, the ab­sence of a com­mon space for them to come to­geth­er and fel­low­ship in their usu­al mas­sive num­bers would have been felt.

The Di­vali Na­gar is the flag­ship project of the Na­tion­al Coun­cil for In­di­an Cul­ture and has an an­nu­al theme which is tak­en from the dif­fer­ent as­pects of Hin­duism. The theme for this year’s cel­e­bra­tion is «Hin­du Panth» (Hin­du De­nom­i­na­tions).

«The year 2022 has giv­en us all the much longed for op­por­tu­ni­ty to hold a full-fledged Di­vali Na­gar once again,» the NCIC stat­ed.

Tout­ed as the biggest Di­vali cel­e­bra­tion out­side of In­dia, the NCIC’s Di­vali Na­gar has ed­u­ca­tion­al ac­tiv­i­ties, cul­tur­al per­for­mances and a range of com­mer­cial ac­tiv­i­ty, in­clud­ing the sale of tra­di­tion­al cloth­ing, Di­vali sup­plies and In­do-Trinida­di­an cui­sine. It is a lo­cal tourism event which is said to have at­tract­ed as many as 150,000 peo­ple over the nine-night pe­ri­od when it was last held in per­son in 2019.

We are grate­ful that all those el­e­ments have safe­ly re­turned.

But we al­so ap­plaud the fact that one crit­i­cal el­e­ment of the cel­e­bra­tion will be miss­ing this year.

In­de­pen­dent Sen­a­tor De­oroop Teemal, the NCIC’s first VP, told Guardian Me­dia that they will not have any fire­works on the fi­nal night of the Na­gar this year, as is cus­tom, be­cause of con­cerns raised about noise pol­lu­tion by the ex­pand­ing com­mu­ni­ties which sur­round the site. In­deed, the noise from the Di­vali Na­gar dur­ing past clos­ing day fire­works dis­plays was heard miles away from the site.

Con­cerns about the noise caused by the use of fire­works for this coun­try’s cel­e­bra­tions, in­clud­ing In­de­pen­dence Day and New Year’s, have been raised re­peat­ed­ly in re­cent times.

By now, we have all heard the con­cerns raised about the harm­ful ef­fects of noise pol­lu­tion on the el­der­ly, chil­dren, the in­firmed, an­i­mals and oth­ers.

The NCIC, how­ev­er, is the first ma­jor group that has heed­ed those calls.

This is a for­ward-think­ing ini­tia­tive that we hope will be the be­gin­ning of a shift in mind­set lo­cal­ly and cause oth­er or­gan­i­sa­tions to start to take the is­sue of noise pol­lu­tion se­ri­ous­ly.

