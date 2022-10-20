Faris, Camille among 4 PNM candidates elected unopposed, 35 to face internal poll

Of the current 39 nominees for the People’s National Movement’s upcoming executive election, 35 will face the polls since four people have been elected unopposed.
This was indicated yesterday after the PNM’s Elections Supervisory Committee (ESC) issued an update. ESC members didn’t answer calls on queries.
Last Monday, 42 nominees filed nominations.
The ESC’s release stated that those who withdrew were Brian Manning (who was contesting Vice Chairman), Curtis Shade (Field Officer) and Ndale Young (Youth Officer).
The ESC said, «To date, there are 39 nominees—four unopposed and 35 who will face the polls.»
The nominees are
Chairman – Farai Hove Masaisai, Stuart Young, Kenneth Butcher.
Vice Chairman- Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Rondell Donawa.
Lady Vice Chairman- Camille Robinson-Regis (Unopposed).
Political Leader – Dr Keith Rowley, Junior Barrack, Karen Tesheira, Ronald Boynes.
General Secretary – Foster Cummings (Unopposed).
Assistant General Secretary – Daniel Dookie, Janelle John-Bates, Patricia Alexis.
Treasurer – Anthony Davis, Kazim Hosein, Sallian Holdip.
Education Officer- Clayton Blackman, Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing.
Public Relations Officer- Faris Al-Rawi (Unopposed).
Social Media Officer – Dane Wilson, Dominic Romain, Krystle Horwood, Kwasi Robinson.
Labour Relations Officer- Christian Flemming, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus
Elections Officer- Indar Parasram, Keno Romeo, Leslie Lynch, Victor Phillip.
Field Officer- Abdon Mason, David Trim, Jose Tidd, Terrence Beepath.
Welfare Officer – Alicia Hospedales, Maxine Richards.
Youth Officer- Jeniece Scott (Unopposed)
Operations Officer -Eber Steele-Attong, Irene Hinds.
Incumbent political leader Dr Keith Rowley recently made it clear he was «very careful to have put together no team or slate and even told a few persons who sought me out that I will not be having a slate in this election.»
