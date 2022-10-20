Faris, Camille among 4 PNM candidates elected unopposed, 35 to face internal poll

Entornointeligente.com /

Of the cur­rent 39 nom­i­nees for the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment’s up­com­ing ex­ec­u­tive elec­tion, 35 will face the polls since four peo­ple have been elect­ed un­op­posed.

This was in­di­cat­ed yes­ter­day af­ter the PNM’s Elec­tions Su­per­vi­so­ry Com­mit­tee (ESC) is­sued an up­date. ESC mem­bers didn’t an­swer calls on queries.

Last Mon­day, 42 nom­i­nees filed nom­i­na­tions.

The ESC’s re­lease stat­ed that those who with­drew were Bri­an Man­ning (who was con­test­ing Vice Chair­man), Cur­tis Shade (Field Of­fi­cer) and Ndale Young (Youth Of­fi­cer).

The ESC said, «To date, there are 39 nom­i­nees—four un­op­posed and 35 who will face the polls.»

The nom­i­nees are

Chair­man – Farai Hove Ma­sai­sai, Stu­art Young, Ken­neth Butch­er.

Vice Chair­man- Dr Nyan Gads­by-Dol­ly, Ron­dell Don­awa.

La­dy Vice Chair­man- Camille Robin­son-Reg­is (Un­op­posed).

Po­lit­i­cal Leader – Dr Kei­th Row­ley, Ju­nior Bar­rack, Karen Tesheira, Ronald Boynes.

Gen­er­al Sec­re­tary – Fos­ter Cum­mings (Un­op­posed).

As­sis­tant Gen­er­al Sec­re­tary – Daniel Dook­ie, Janelle John-Bates, Pa­tri­cia Alex­is.

Trea­sur­er – An­tho­ny Davis, Kaz­im Ho­sein, Sal­lian Holdip.

Ed­u­ca­tion Of­fi­cer- Clay­ton Black­man, Lau­rel Leza­ma-Lee Sing.

Pub­lic Re­la­tions Of­fi­cer- Faris Al-Rawi (Un­op­posed).

So­cial Me­dia Of­fi­cer – Dane Wil­son, Do­minic Ro­main, Krys­tle Hor­wood, Kwasi Robin­son.

Labour Re­la­tions Of­fi­cer- Chris­t­ian Flem­ming, Jen­nifer Bap­tiste-Primus

Elec­tions Of­fi­cer- In­dar Paras­ram, Keno Romeo, Leslie Lynch, Vic­tor Phillip.

Field Of­fi­cer- Ab­don Ma­son, David Trim, Jose Tidd, Ter­rence Beepath.

Wel­fare Of­fi­cer – Ali­cia Hospedales, Max­ine Richards.

Youth Of­fi­cer- Je­niece Scott (Un­op­posed)

Op­er­a­tions Of­fi­cer -Eber Steele-At­tong, Irene Hinds.

In­cum­bent po­lit­i­cal leader Dr Kei­th Row­ley re­cent­ly made it clear he was «very care­ful to have put to­geth­er no team or slate and even told a few per­sons who sought me out that I will not be hav­ing a slate in this elec­tion.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

