CWI, Pakistan postpone T20 series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies’ three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan set for next January has been rescheduled until 2024, Cricket West Indies confirmed Wednesday.
In a media release, CWI said the decision had been taken in order to help bolster the Caribbean side’s preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by the region, in conjunction with the United States, in two years time.
«The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024 and the shortest format matches will therefore help both the sides to prepare for the tournament,» said CWI.
«The three-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled for January 2023 was not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme.
«The West Indies played their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi.»
West Indies were swept 3-0 in the Karachi T20s and 3-0 in the Multan One-Day Internationals.
Two-time former T20 World Cup champions, West Indies are currently campaigning in the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup in Australia, in a bid to reach the main draw of the tournament which begins in earnest next week.
CMC
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian