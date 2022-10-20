CWI, Pakistan postpone T20 series

Entornointeligente.com /

ST JOHN’S, An­tigua – West In­dies’ three-match Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al se­ries against Pak­istan set for next Jan­u­ary has been resched­uled un­til 2024, Crick­et West In­dies con­firmed Wednes­day.

In a me­dia re­lease, CWI said the de­ci­sion had been tak­en in or­der to help bol­ster the Caribbean side’s prepa­ra­tion for the T20 World Cup sched­uled to be host­ed by the re­gion, in con­junc­tion with the Unit­ed States, in two years time.

«The de­ci­sion has been made con­sid­er­ing 2024 is an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be host­ed in the West In­dies and USA in June 2024 and the short­est for­mat match­es will there­fore help both the sides to pre­pare for the tour­na­ment,» said CWI.

«The three-match T20I se­ries in Pak­istan sched­uled for Jan­u­ary 2023 was not part of the re­cent­ly an­nounced 2023-2027 ICC Fu­ture Tours Pro­gramme.

«The West In­dies played their ICC Men’s Crick­et World Cup Su­per League match­es against Pak­istan in Mul­tan in May 2022, while the De­cem­ber 2021 se­ries com­prised three T20Is in Karachi.»

West In­dies were swept 3-0 in the Karachi T20s and 3-0 in the Mul­tan One-Day In­ter­na­tion­als.

Two-time for­mer T20 World Cup cham­pi­ons, West In­dies are cur­rent­ly cam­paign­ing in the qual­i­fiers of the T20 World Cup in Aus­tralia, in a bid to reach the main draw of the tour­na­ment which be­gins in earnest next week.

