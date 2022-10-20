Cops probe report of two schoolgirls consuming acid

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a re­port in which two fe­male stu­dents at the Barataria North Sec­ondary School con­sumed acid which is used to clean jew­el­ry.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that the in­ci­dent hap­pened a week ago (last Thurs­day) on the school’s com­pound and in­volved two Form Three stu­dents. The stu­dents were al­leged­ly told that the sub­stance, which was tak­en to school by an­oth­er stu­dent, was al­co­hol. Re­ports said that not too long af­ter con­sump­tion, the girls fell ill and were tak­en to hos­pi­tal.

Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion Dr Nyan Gads­by Dol­ly yes­ter­day con­firmed that the two girls are now at home and do­ing well. She said the sub­stance must be iden­ti­fied but the stu­dent who gave her class­mates the liq­uid has been sus­pend­ed and is re­ceiv­ing at­ten­tion from the Stu­dent Sup­port Ser­vices Di­vi­sion.

Ac­cord­ing to the web­site med­line­plus, symp­toms from con­sum­ing jew­el­ry clean­er in­clude se­vere burns to the gas­troin­testi­nal tract, dam­age to the mouth, throat, eyes, lungs, oe­soph­a­gus, nose and stom­ach. Some of the in­gre­di­ents used in pro­duc­ing it in­clude am­mo­nia, cor­ro­sive al­ka­li, de­ter­gent and soap.

