Cops probe report of two schoolgirls consuming acid

Police are investigating a report in which two female students at the Barataria North Secondary School consumed acid which is used to clean jewelry.
Guardian Media understands that the incident happened a week ago (last Thursday) on the school’s compound and involved two Form Three students. The students were allegedly told that the substance, which was taken to school by another student, was alcohol. Reports said that not too long after consumption, the girls fell ill and were taken to hospital.
Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly yesterday confirmed that the two girls are now at home and doing well. She said the substance must be identified but the student who gave her classmates the liquid has been suspended and is receiving attention from the Student Support Services Division.
According to the website medlineplus, symptoms from consuming jewelry cleaner include severe burns to the gastrointestinal tract, damage to the mouth, throat, eyes, lungs, oesophagus, nose and stomach. Some of the ingredients used in producing it include ammonia, corrosive alkali, detergent and soap.
