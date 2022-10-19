UNC reveals Scotland acted on behalf of Nelson against Faris

Government MP Keith Scotland had filed the civil matters in February on behalf of King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson against former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Persad-Bissessar revealed this at the party’s Monday Night Forum, where she read a letter purported to have been from Nelson to Scotland.
Persad-Bissessar and her team doubled down on «Nelsongate» the crisis enmeshing the Dr Keith Rowley administration, stemming from Nelson’s indemnity claim against Government. This follows the discontinuation of corruption charges against former UNC AG Anand Ramlogan and senator Gerald Ramdeen.
Persad-Bissessar declared, «You can’t lie your way out of this mess now Rowley! Winter is coming for you politically. The PNM got a taste of karma—don’t dig no hole for anyone with your lies.
«The information revealed points to a conspiracy on the part of high-ranking PNM officials …they can’t subsidise the fuel subsidy and they’re reducing food cards but they have millions to pay Nelson! We must make our collective voices heard—this is the time to fight!»
Persad-Bissessar said earlier this year, Nelson’s matter, which was filed against then-Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, was filed by a PNM MP.
«The Coal pot man himself—I think he should jump on a bicycle and ride to the nearest police station,» she said, referencing statements Scotland made in the 2023 Budget debate urging people to use coal pots and bicycles if they could not afford better at the moment.
«So, Mr Keith Scotland filed that claim on behalf of Nelson in or about February.»
But she added that Nelson «smelled a rat» and later sent a May 26, 2022 email to Scotland on the subject of a retainer in the issue of «Nelson versus the Attorney General.»
She read the email: «Dear Keith, as you are aware from our many conversations, I have some concerns regarding the conflict of interest you may have in this matter. This concern has grown considerably in the last few weeks, I therefore decided that it is in my best interests and peace of mind to terminate the retainer with immediate effect.»
Nelson added that he was in the process of appointing alternative lawyers who would contact Scotland.
Persad-Bissessar added, «So the person who filed against Faris was ‘Coal pot Keith’—a PNM sitting MP, another one who knew. Then Nelson fired them, but since February, Scotland is sitting on this matter…there are other lawyers in the matter now.»
Persad-Bissessar speculated on why Scotland filed the matter.
«Mr Scotland—was this another conspiracy for you all to put pressure on the Finance Minister to release monies to pay this man?»
She said Government’s hubris in the issue could well lead to charges of misbehaviour in office, obstructing the course of justice and others.
UNC MP Saddam Hosein said, «Faris HYMC! Look, How You Mash Up The Case!»
Contacted yesterday, Scotland said he had no comment to make on the matter at this time.
Meanwhile, UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal alleged document received via the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act showed the Police Service Commission in 2021 got notes which the then-Commission chairman Bliss Seepersad acted on. «The Cabinet was urging the Police Service Commission to send then-Police Commissioner Gary Griffith on administrative leave based on legal advice and pending probe by Justice Stanley John,» he said.
But he claimed Seepersad said John’s report wasn’t a disciplinary one and the commission shouldn’t be acting on that request.
Moonilal alleged another FOI indicated the commission received a secret report and emphasised it was done by two men. But he claimed only one signed.
Moonilal claimed the PolSC asked the PM why he took so long to produce it and in its September 2021 minutes, indicated its «disgust with the National Security Council chairman» for the late September 2021 submission.
