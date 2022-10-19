Scotia introduces new digital payment acceptance solution

peter.christo[email protected]
Scotiabank has announced a new digital payment acceptance solution for businesses called Scotia eCom+.
«We’re really excited to launch Scotia eCom+™, enabling clients to start accepting credit and debit card online payments from anywhere in the world» said Cristina Abreu, director, global transaction banking, Caribbean South & East, Scotiabank.
«We continue to invest in solutions that drive business value for our clients and support their transition to more secure and convenient digital options.»
According to a release from the bank, the service will allow subscribed businesses to accept online payments from customers within 24hours.
The release said,» With Scotia eCom+, you can: Accept customer payments using Scotiabank’s secure payment page. You can redirect your customers from your .COM to Scotiabank’s secure payment platform by embedding the payment form into your website, to process payments.»
The service will allow for a customised payment page to be set up a business’ website.
«Scotiabank will work with your web developers for an easy integration of Scotia eCom+ to your site. Your customers can complete purchases and get instant payment notifications via email,» the release stated.
However, Abreu explained it can also be integrated for use with businesses without a website, as the release said «For businesses that may not have a completed website, Scotia eCom+ Virtual Terminals offers the option to accept payments in real-time.»
«Scotia eCom+ is affordable, easy to use and allows for real time payment authorisation. The payment page is fully customisable and compatible with all mobile devices so that you can process your orders easily and more efficiently» stated Abreu.
