Scotia introduces new digital payment acceptance solution

Entornointeligente.com /

pe­ter.christo­[email protected]

Sco­tia­bank has an­nounced a new dig­i­tal pay­ment ac­cep­tance so­lu­tion for busi­ness­es called Sco­tia eCom+.

«We’re re­al­ly ex­cit­ed to launch Sco­tia eCom+™, en­abling clients to start ac­cept­ing cred­it and deb­it card on­line pay­ments from any­where in the world» said Cristi­na Abreu, di­rec­tor, glob­al trans­ac­tion bank­ing, Caribbean South & East, Sco­tia­bank.

«We con­tin­ue to in­vest in so­lu­tions that dri­ve busi­ness val­ue for our clients and sup­port their tran­si­tion to more se­cure and con­ve­nient dig­i­tal op­tions.»

Ac­cord­ing to a re­lease from the bank, the ser­vice will al­low sub­scribed busi­ness­es to ac­cept on­line pay­ments from cus­tomers with­in 24hours.

The re­lease said,» With Sco­tia eCom+, you can: Ac­cept cus­tomer pay­ments us­ing Sco­tia­bank’s se­cure pay­ment page. You can redi­rect your cus­tomers from your .COM to Sco­tia­bank’s se­cure pay­ment plat­form by em­bed­ding the pay­ment form in­to your web­site, to process pay­ments.»

The ser­vice will al­low for a cus­tomised pay­ment page to be set up a busi­ness’ web­site.

«Sco­tia­bank will work with your web de­vel­op­ers for an easy in­te­gra­tion of Sco­tia eCom+ to your site. Your cus­tomers can com­plete pur­chas­es and get in­stant pay­ment no­ti­fi­ca­tions via email,» the re­lease stat­ed.

How­ev­er, Abreu ex­plained it can al­so be in­te­grat­ed for use with busi­ness­es with­out a web­site, as the re­lease said «For busi­ness­es that may not have a com­plet­ed web­site, Sco­tia eCom+ Vir­tu­al Ter­mi­nals of­fers the op­tion to ac­cept pay­ments in re­al-time.»

«Sco­tia eCom+ is af­ford­able, easy to use and al­lows for re­al time pay­ment au­tho­ri­sa­tion. The pay­ment page is ful­ly cus­tomis­able and com­pat­i­ble with all mo­bile de­vices so that you can process your or­ders eas­i­ly and more ef­fi­cient­ly» stat­ed Abreu.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com