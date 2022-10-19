Samuda was 'ethically reprehensible' in Mombasa grass saga – Integrity Commission

Entornointeligente.com /

Though not criminal, Karl Samuda’s conduct in allowing a government entity to cultivate grass on his private property while he was agriculture minister was «ethically reprehensible», the Integrity Commission says.

It wants Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take «action» against his Cabinet minister.

The investigation into the decision of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) to establish a 14.2-acre demonstration plot of Mombasa dairy feeding grass on Samuda’s personal property in Knollis, St Catherine, followed media reports and a complaint to the Commission.

The Director of Investigations at the Integrity Commission, Kevon Stephenson, said in a report tabled in the House of Representatives on Wednesday that the establishment of the plot of Mombasa grass by the JDDB on Samuda’s property «clearly constituted a personal benefit to him».

Stephenson concluded that «Samuda’s acceptance of a personal benefit from an agency which fell within the remit of his Ministerial responsibility, gave rise to an actual conflict of interest.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com