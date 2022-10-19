Recording artiste is new COTT president

Entornointeligente.com /

The Copy­right Mu­sic Or­gan­i­sa­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (COTT) has a new pres­i­dent.

On Mon­day, the board se­lect­ed Cur­tis Jor­dan to serve as the pres­i­dent of COTT un­til 2023.

Jor­dan is de­scribed as a well-re­spect­ed record­ing artiste, mo­ti­va­tion­al speak­er, au­thor, founder and man­ag­er of The Cur­tis Jor­dan Coach­ing Acad­e­my and Caribbean Gospel Mu­sic Tours.

Ac­cord­ing to COTT, Ains­ley King re­tains his po­si­tion as vice-pres­i­dent of the or­gan­i­sa­tion cit­ing the im­por­tance of cre­at­ing space for young pro­fes­sion­als to hold po­si­tions of lead­er­ship in so­ci­ety.

Dur­ing a meet­ing of the board of di­rec­tors held on Oc­to­ber 17, Jor­dan ex­pressed his grat­i­tude for the con­fi­dence that the elect­ed di­rec­tors placed in him not­ing that

«In­tegri­ty in lead­er­ship is my main pri­or­i­ty for the greater good of the or­gan­i­sa­tion and all cre­ators alike.»

He added, «As the new pres­i­dent, I look for­ward to work­ing along­side a team fo­cused on in­no­va­tion and ef­fi­cien­cy, not on­ly for the ben­e­fit of our mem­bers but the wider cre­ative com­mu­ni­ty.»

Jor­dan will lead the board which con­sists of Ains­ley King – vice pres­i­dent; Quyn­ton Good­ing – sec­re­tary, per­fomer Isaac Black­man-di­rec­tor, pro­duc­er John Arnold – di­rec­tor, writer Khori Fran­cis- di­rec­tor, pro­duc­er Derek Pereira-di­rec­tor and pub­lish­er Kyle Phillips-di­rec­tor.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com