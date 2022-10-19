Recording artiste is new COTT president

The Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) has a new president.
On Monday, the board selected Curtis Jordan to serve as the president of COTT until 2023.
Jordan is described as a well-respected recording artiste, motivational speaker, author, founder and manager of The Curtis Jordan Coaching Academy and Caribbean Gospel Music Tours.
According to COTT, Ainsley King retains his position as vice-president of the organisation citing the importance of creating space for young professionals to hold positions of leadership in society.
During a meeting of the board of directors held on October 17, Jordan expressed his gratitude for the confidence that the elected directors placed in him noting that
«Integrity in leadership is my main priority for the greater good of the organisation and all creators alike.»
He added, «As the new president, I look forward to working alongside a team focused on innovation and efficiency, not only for the benefit of our members but the wider creative community.»
Jordan will lead the board which consists of Ainsley King – vice president; Quynton Gooding – secretary, perfomer Isaac Blackman-director, producer John Arnold – director, writer Khori Francis- director, producer Derek Pereira-director and publisher Kyle Phillips-director.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian