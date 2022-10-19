Rambally offers insight into Hinduism at Divali Nagar

Entornointeligente.com /

There are many paths on the road to wor­ship­ping God, ac­cord­ing to Ch­agua­nas West MP Di­nesh Ram­bal­ly.

De­liv­er­ing the fea­ture ad­dress at Di­vali Na­gar cel­e­bra­tions on Mon­day, Ram­bal­ly spoke about the beau­ty of Hin­duism and gave some in­sight in­to the re­li­gion.

He said, «I in­vite you to ex­plore with me the im­pli­ca­tions of, and rea­son­ing be­hind, the idea that The Many are Sim­ply Ap­pear­ances of the One.»

Speak­ing on Hin­du Panths, the theme of this year’s Na­gar, Ram­bal­ly said Panth de­notes a sect or a par­tic­u­lar path of Hin­duism, and there are many such paths.

He said, «These dif­fer­ing sects, there­fore, must be un­der­stood as sim­ply dif­fer­ent meth­ods that have been en­gi­neered, all with the goal of em­brac­ing the One Supreme Re­al­i­ty.»

He added, «Our scrip­tures de­clare: Ekam Sat Vipra Bahu­da Vadan­ti. This means the Truth is One, and the wise call it by dif­fer­ent names. We im­me­di­ate­ly get the sense that Hin­duism does not de­mand a one-size-fits-all kind of ap­proach. That is why it is an Eter­nal Re­li­gion – it caters to all types and for all times, and I dare­say in­to for all Eter­ni­ty. Hin­duism, or Sanatan Dhar­ma, can nev­er be de­scribed as a sin­gu­lar sys­tem of be­lief and prac­tice. Rather, it is eclec­tic. It is a chaot­ic, yet beau­ti­ful song, much like birds singing in com­pe­ti­tion, each singing with a full­ness of per­son­al ex­pres­sion. Each singing in its own self-de­rived glo­ry. Each cel­e­brat­ing life. Each cel­e­brat­ing Cre­ation and Cre­ator. This choir, like Sanatan Dhar­ma, lifts your spir­it like noth­ing else sim­ply be­cause, you know there is al­ways a place in it for you. This Great Re­li­gion caters for the likes of you and me, and just about every type of hu­man be­ing that ex­ists in this uni­verse.»

Ram­bal­ly al­so paid trib­ute to Dr De­ok­ien­anan Shar­ma, the out­go­ing pres­i­dent of the Na­tion­al Coun­cil of In­di­an Cul­ture (NCIC) for his ded­i­ca­tion to­wards the NCIC and the growth of Di­vali Na­gar.

The evening fea­tured the tal­ents of Akash Kissoon & Group, Char­lie Boys Tas­sa Group, folksinger Rook­m­i­nee Beepath, Budhram Ho­las and Kuchipu­di Dancer Sunil Ram­nath.

