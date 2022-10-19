Rambally offers insight into Hinduism at Divali Nagar

There are many paths on the road to worshipping God, according to Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally.
Delivering the feature address at Divali Nagar celebrations on Monday, Rambally spoke about the beauty of Hinduism and gave some insight into the religion.
He said, «I invite you to explore with me the implications of, and reasoning behind, the idea that The Many are Simply Appearances of the One.»
Speaking on Hindu Panths, the theme of this year’s Nagar, Rambally said Panth denotes a sect or a particular path of Hinduism, and there are many such paths.
He said, «These differing sects, therefore, must be understood as simply different methods that have been engineered, all with the goal of embracing the One Supreme Reality.»
He added, «Our scriptures declare: Ekam Sat Vipra Bahuda Vadanti. This means the Truth is One, and the wise call it by different names. We immediately get the sense that Hinduism does not demand a one-size-fits-all kind of approach. That is why it is an Eternal Religion – it caters to all types and for all times, and I daresay into for all Eternity. Hinduism, or Sanatan Dharma, can never be described as a singular system of belief and practice. Rather, it is eclectic. It is a chaotic, yet beautiful song, much like birds singing in competition, each singing with a fullness of personal expression. Each singing in its own self-derived glory. Each celebrating life. Each celebrating Creation and Creator. This choir, like Sanatan Dharma, lifts your spirit like nothing else simply because, you know there is always a place in it for you. This Great Religion caters for the likes of you and me, and just about every type of human being that exists in this universe.»
Rambally also paid tribute to Dr Deokienanan Sharma, the outgoing president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) for his dedication towards the NCIC and the growth of Divali Nagar.
The evening featured the talents of Akash Kissoon & Group, Charlie Boys Tassa Group, folksinger Rookminee Beepath, Budhram Holas and Kuchipudi Dancer Sunil Ramnath.
