Man denies connection to gun found in KFC box

The trial for a St Andrew man who was arrested and charged for an illegal gun that was reportedly found inside a KFC box in his father’s motor car was today aborted when he appeared in the Gun Court.

The 25-year-old defendant, Oshando Hylton, is facing illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges.

Today when Hylton appeared in court with his attorneys, John Jacobs and Courtney Rowe, for the start of a three-day trial, the prosecutor informed the court that the trial could not proceed as planned.

The prosecutor indicated that a DNA report and an accompanying police statement were outstanding and asked for the matter to be placed back on the mention list for November 23.

Consequently, Hylton’s bail was extended.

