Kamla wants to know legal fees paid to Mendes, Peterson in ‘Nelsongate’

Mil­lions of tax­pay­ers’ dol­lars are at stake in the «Nel­songate» fi­as­co and Gov­ern­ment must at least re­veal how much in fees were paid to Dou­glas Mendes SC and Gilbert Pe­ter­son SC for the ad­vice they gave on the mat­ter.

That was call-out to Gov­ern­ment from Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar on Mon­day.

On the cur­rent «hotspot» is­sue of King’s Coun­sel Vin­cent Nel­son’s in­dem­ni­ty claim against the Gov­ern­ment, Per­sad-Bisses­sar said the best ex­am­ple of hubris is for­mer At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Faris Al-Rawi’s rev­e­la­tion that se­nior coun­sel Mendes and Pe­ter­son set­tled the in­dem­ni­ty agree­ment en­tered in­to with Nel­son.

«Faris was ex­treme­ly con­fi­dent in call­ing out his col­leagues. With the great­est re­spect to both of them, I do not think that an opin­ion from Mendes SC or Pe­ter­son SC, whether joint­ly or sev­er­al­ly, is a de­fence known to law. Faris has hung them out to dry. Ques­tion: how much in fees were they paid?»

She added, «Our friend Mendes SC is a se­nior or­di­nary mem­ber, and a cham­pi­on of Trinidad and To­ba­go re­plac­ing the Privy Coun­cil with the CCJ. In the face of Nel­songate, the same Law As­so­ci­a­tion, which in the past has crit­i­cised all At­tor­neys Gen­er­al for over­step­ping their bounds, re­mains un­til to­day as silent as lambs. All of this while the so­ci­ety, led by its so-called val­i­dat­ing and silent elites and com­men­ta­tors, is be­ing led to the prover­bial slaugh­ter.»

She added, «We have al­so heard threats by the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al about bring­ing (Ger­ald) Ramdeen and (Anand) Ram­lo­gan be­fore the Dis­ci­pli­nary Com­mit­tee of the same Law As­so­ci­a­tion. Guess who chairs the Dis­ci­pli­nary Com­mit­tee? None oth­er than Gilbert Pe­ter­son SC.»

Per­sad-Bisses­sar al­leged one se­nior at­tor­ney is «of­ten seen on the golf course at Mo­ka with the Prime Min­is­ter.»

Per­sad-Bisses­sar al­so al­leged that amid the PNM in­ter­nal elec­tions, Al-Rawi and Min­is­ter of En­er­gy Stu­art Young are «ap­par­ent­ly en­gaged in an in­side bat­tle against each oth­er.»

«It was Stu­art who gave Nel­son’s state­ment to the UK au­thor­i­ties. Stu­art’s dis­clo­sure un­rav­elled the deal with Nel­son and all the chick­ens as they say, have come to roost on Faris’ head. When the case was filed in Feb­ru­ary by (Gov­ern­ment MP Kei­th) Scot­land, af­ter it was filed, Faris was moved as At­tor­ney Gen­er­al. They moved him be­cause they all knew. Every­one is guilty.»

Per­sad-Bisses­sar added, «I saw (Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th) Row­ley telling the me­dia not to ask him about this in­dem­ni­ty fi­as­co. That is sim­ply un­ac­cept­able. What the PNM has done is un­der­mine the en­tire jus­tice sys­tem and erode all con­fi­dence the pub­lic has that they can be giv­en a free and fair tri­al.

«Any gov­ern­ment that is will­ing to break the law as the for­mer AG has clear­ly done is a gov­ern­ment that will break any law and tell any lie to stay in pow­er. If we al­low the PNM to get away with this heinous crime, then we might as well tear up our con­sti­tu­tion and the no­tion that we are a democ­ra­cy.»

Per­sad-Bisses­sar added this is the time to fight, «and fight we must.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

