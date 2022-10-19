JC Hutchinson blasted for recommending award of contract to son's company

Entornointeligente.com /

Director of Investigations at the Integrity Commission Kevon Stephenson has blasted Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North West JC Hutchinson for engaging in nepotism and for his actions that constituted a conflict of interest.

The Integrity Commission launched an investigation into allegations of nepotism, impropriety and irregularity in relation to recommendations made to the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation for the award of contracts to Prostar Electrical and Construction and recommendations made to the National Council on Education for the appointment of individuals to school boards, by William JC Hutchinson.

Stephenson, in a report tabled in Parliament Wednesday described Hutchinson’s conduct as «appalling», noting that his actions may have damaged public confidence in Jamaica’s governance arrangements.

In that regard, the director of investigations recommended that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple Philibert should «implement such sanctions which are both commensurate with the seriousness of his conduct and inspire public confidence in government.»

Stephenson concludes that Hutchinson «directly and/or ostensibly authorised Claudette Baker-Archer, Coordinator of the Constituency Development (CDF) to recommend Prostar Electrical and Construction, a private entity owned by his son Jason Hutchinson, for the award of contracts by the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, for the supply of electrical material.

