Holy Faith Sisters’ inaugural art exhibition

The Holy Faith Sis­ters host­ed their in­au­gur­al art ex­hi­bi­tion on Thurs­day at the Holy Faith Con­vent, Cou­va.

Denise Scott, spokesper­son for the event, said the ex­hi­bi­tion was named af­ter Mar­garet Ayl­ward, the foundress of the Holy Faith Sis­ters, but done in com­mem­o­ra­tion of Sr Colum­ba Byrne who died in 2019.

Scott said Sr Colum­ba was Irish by birth and spent most of her years in T&T as a Cat­e­chist, a school prin­ci­pal and a Holy Faith Sis­ter.

«Her love for so­cial jus­tice, the Lord and T&T are per­haps the main rea­sons why she re­mains in high es­teem even af­ter death.»

The show fea­tured im­pres­sive works by lo­cal artists Dr De­bra Bart­hole­mew, Pe­tra Berment, Re­nee Roberts, Kyra Gill, Les­ley An Samuel and Leese­di Fe­lix. Scott said the dis­play sought to de­pict el­e­ments of the essence of Sis­ter Colum­ba.

Part pro­ceeds of the sale of the art pieces went to de­vel­op­men­tal projects for the stu­dents of Holy Faith Con­vent, Cou­va.

The event ran un­til Sun­day, Oc­to­ber 16, 2022.

