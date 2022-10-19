Holy Faith Sisters’ inaugural art exhibition

The Holy Faith Sisters hosted their inaugural art exhibition on Thursday at the Holy Faith Convent, Couva.
Denise Scott, spokesperson for the event, said the exhibition was named after Margaret Aylward, the foundress of the Holy Faith Sisters, but done in commemoration of Sr Columba Byrne who died in 2019.
Scott said Sr Columba was Irish by birth and spent most of her years in T&T as a Catechist, a school principal and a Holy Faith Sister.
«Her love for social justice, the Lord and T&T are perhaps the main reasons why she remains in high esteem even after death.»
The show featured impressive works by local artists Dr Debra Bartholemew, Petra Berment, Renee Roberts, Kyra Gill, Lesley An Samuel and Leesedi Felix. Scott said the display sought to depict elements of the essence of Sister Columba.
Part proceeds of the sale of the art pieces went to developmental projects for the students of Holy Faith Convent, Couva.
The event ran until Sunday, October 16, 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian