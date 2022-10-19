Gas prices down $4.50, diesel up $3.06

Entornointeligente.com /

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $4.50 to sell for $189.16 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $4.50 to sell for $193.13.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $228.07.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $235.05 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.25 to sell for $222.18.

