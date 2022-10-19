Dwellings looks forward to holiday season

Entornointeligente.com /

Dwellings Fur­ni­ture Store is hop­ing to cap­i­talise on the up­com­ing hol­i­day sea­son fol­low­ing the open­ing of its new lo­ca­tion at Wright­son Road, Port-of-Spain.

«We want­ed to open at this time to cap­ture the vi­bran­cy of busi­ness that you nor­mal­ly have at this time of year.

«Any in­vestor ex­pects to have a re­turn you know you have a risk. We do have some Trinida­di­an busi­ness part­ners that help us with eval­u­at­ing those risks.

«And we be­lieve that be­ing able to re­tail from this area in the largest trade area in Trinidad, which is Port-of-Spain and the West will ben­e­fit our over­all busi­ness in the coun­try,» said CEO and own­er Luis Car­ril­lo dur­ing a me­dia in­ter­view at the VIP launch for the new store.

Car­ril­lo and Gael Al­lu­ard, co-founder and cre­ative di­rec­tor at Dwellings Group, ex­plained the com­pa­ny had plans to ex­pand to the west for some time, but it had been de­layed by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

The Dwellings team was con­fi­dent that the new store would do well as its pre­vi­ous store, which was opened in Ch­agua­nas in 2017 had been suc­cess­ful.

«This is our sec­ond store in Trinidad. Trinidad is just one mar­ket we have busi­ness in Bar­ba­dos, but there’s oth­er ter­ri­to­ries in the re­gion and else­where.

«So rather than try to crowd at any one mar­ket I think with this store, we’re go­ing to serve most of the seg­ments with­in this mar­ket and we can per­haps look at else­where in the re­gion as op­por­tu­ni­ties grow, but one nev­er knows there could be oth­er op­por­tu­ni­ties here in Trinidad to fur­ther ex­pand as well,» said Car­ril­lo.

The fur­ni­ture store had al­so en­joyed suc­cess dur­ing the pan­dem­ic as there had been an uptick in home ren­o­va­tion.

«Peo­ple were not spend­ing mon­ey on oth­er things like trav­el or go­ing out as much so the spend then shift­ed to oth­er things and one of those things was home ren­o­va­tions and out­fits for new fur­ni­ture for your home up­grad­ing your com­fort lev­el at homes. We did ben­e­fit from that pe­ri­od,» said Al­lu­ard.

The new store, Car­ril­lo said, cost sev­er­al mil­lion dol­lars to ren­o­vate. The build­ing had pre­vi­ous­ly housed the of­fice of the Chil­dren’s Au­thor­i­ty.

«It had been con­vert­ed orig­i­nal­ly from a car deal­er­ship to of­fices, which it was used for many years. And we looked at it. It was not in great con­di­tion. But we had a vi­sion as to what we could do with it. And we com­plete­ly gut­ted it.

«We did every­thing floors, ceil­ings, lights, elec­tri­cal, and we’ve cre­at­ed this and hon­est­ly you wouldn’t recog­nise it from what it was that we orig­i­nal­ly took over.

«So, we think we’ve done a great job of trans­form­ing it in­to a won­der­ful space that’s go­ing to de­light the cus­tomers that vis­it,» said Car­ril­lo.

