Dwellings looks forward to holiday season

Dwellings Furniture Store is hoping to capitalise on the upcoming holiday season following the opening of its new location at Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.
«We wanted to open at this time to capture the vibrancy of business that you normally have at this time of year.
«Any investor expects to have a return you know you have a risk. We do have some Trinidadian business partners that help us with evaluating those risks.
«And we believe that being able to retail from this area in the largest trade area in Trinidad, which is Port-of-Spain and the West will benefit our overall business in the country,» said CEO and owner Luis Carrillo during a media interview at the VIP launch for the new store.
Carrillo and Gael Alluard, co-founder and creative director at Dwellings Group, explained the company had plans to expand to the west for some time, but it had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dwellings team was confident that the new store would do well as its previous store, which was opened in Chaguanas in 2017 had been successful.
«This is our second store in Trinidad. Trinidad is just one market we have business in Barbados, but there’s other territories in the region and elsewhere.
«So rather than try to crowd at any one market I think with this store, we’re going to serve most of the segments within this market and we can perhaps look at elsewhere in the region as opportunities grow, but one never knows there could be other opportunities here in Trinidad to further expand as well,» said Carrillo.
The furniture store had also enjoyed success during the pandemic as there had been an uptick in home renovation.
«People were not spending money on other things like travel or going out as much so the spend then shifted to other things and one of those things was home renovations and outfits for new furniture for your home upgrading your comfort level at homes. We did benefit from that period,» said Alluard.
The new store, Carrillo said, cost several million dollars to renovate. The building had previously housed the office of the Children’s Authority.
«It had been converted originally from a car dealership to offices, which it was used for many years. And we looked at it. It was not in great condition. But we had a vision as to what we could do with it. And we completely gutted it.
«We did everything floors, ceilings, lights, electrical, and we’ve created this and honestly you wouldn’t recognise it from what it was that we originally took over.
«So, we think we’ve done a great job of transforming it into a wonderful space that’s going to delight the customers that visit,» said Carrillo.
