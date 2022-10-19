CCJ chides Guyana's attorney general for premature release of judgement

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Wednesday criticised Guyana’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, for his premature release of an embargoed ruling regarding an election petition.

«This is totally unacceptable and any further action of the Court will be contemplated. For example, is it possible in cases like this to send an advanced copy in Guyana? I mean this is really serious business and we cannot have it and this is something we will discuss in a broader form,» said Justice Jacob Witt.

On the Facebook page of the Attorney General on Tuesday, it was disclosed that the «CCJ upholds our submissions in Petition No 99: Court of Appeal decision reversed…the people won again.»

All of the attorneys in the election petition matter were provided with an advanced embargoed copy of the CCCJ’s decision that they were asked not to share.

Justice Witt said the Facebook post created the impression that the attorney general had privileged access to information from the CCJ, while his colleague Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee said she was concerned about the adverse impact of the release of the decision on the attorney general’s Facebook page.

