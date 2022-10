Entornointeligente.com /

The 2022 National Honours and Awards ceremony held at King’s House was a stunning display. Celebrating some of Jamaica’s most outstanding, gallant and meritorious nation builders, across various industries and sectors, it saw revered guests and their well-wishers don bespoke threads and dapper and elegant designer pieces as they were conferred with the island’s highest honours. Something Extra brings the highlights.

