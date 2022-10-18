Readers’ reactions

Entornointeligente.com /

Holness says Gov’t has to be economical with limited lands; keen on making mark

Facebook:

«You can’t please everyone as a leader. What can the Government do to curb crime?» – @Warren DreamlandEnt

«Same way, Sir. Good leaders seek to do what is right and not what is popular. Whether in government, private sector, the home or in the Church. Many cannot even run their household; if they could, the country would not have so many juvenile criminals, but they want to dictate how [the] country is to be run.» – @Phylis Sutherland

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com