OJ ‘the icing on the cake’ for Sheryl Lee Ralph

It was definitely a case of ‘better a little late than never’ for Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph on Heroes Day, when she showed up at King’s House to be officially conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ), a title which now gives her the right to be referred to as ‘Honourable’.

Dressed in a sunshine yellow, one-shoulder, form-fitting Perry Meeks design and styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, she was – in dancehall parlance – the ultimate ‘good body, good gal’. And when she stepped with purpose on the podium to face Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, the loudest of cheers and applause erupted spontaneously. Having received her honour in true Hollywood style, the Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, turned to the audience and graciously blew a kiss. It was received by all…and it’s still up for debate whether or not protocol was broken by an airy kiss.

Shortly after, a picture was posted to her social media account of her receiving the honour with the caption: «Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! #ThisisWhatBelievingLooksLike.»

In a post-ceremony interview with the JIS, Ralph described receiving the Order of Jamaica as «the icing on the cake».

«I thought it was a feeling of elation when I won the Emmy, but to be conferred with the Order of Jamaica, my mother having been conferred Order of Distinction. Ivy Ralph OD …we say Original Diva. I feel so proud. Pictures have been posted already, and the way people are responding throughout Jamaica, across the Caribbean, has been phenomenal,» she said.

