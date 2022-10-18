Meeting after flight leads to lifelong feelings for Tarik and Karla

Entornointeligente.com /

You never know what surprises await at the other end of a vacation. Could it be love? For Karla Soockar, she went from catching a flight on her return to our green shores from The Bahamas in October 2013 to later catching feelings when she met Tarik Mercurius through a mutual friend on that same day.

It was definitely love at first sight for Tarik, but Karla kept calm, cool and collected, all the while intrigued by his confidence and beautiful aura.

«We didn’t have a first date. From the day I met Tarik, we have never separated. We were together every day after that,» she told Island Wedding .

Their first meeting might have initially seemed platonic, but what Karla didn’t know was that their mutual friend had already told Tarik about her.

«My first thought when I saw her was that she is beautiful! Honestly, from the first day I met Karla, I knew she was the one. The light that she radiates is like no other. I wanted to be in a relationship with her, but she wasn’t having that [at the time],» he revealed.

