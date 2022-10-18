Grenada’s coach points to team chemistry

Entornointeligente.com /

So far, Grenada’s charge to end a 19-year wait for a Netball World Cup berth is going according to plan with an offence that has yet to be tamed at these Americas Netball Qualifiers.

The Spice Girls won their third straight game, defeating Antigua and Barbuda 62-29, on yesterday’s second day of the tournament at the National Indoor Sports Centre. Cecile Howell powered Grenada to victory scoring 27 of Grenada’s goals with contributions from Lottysha Cato (26) and Carlene Alexander (8).

With another strong attacking display, head coach Althea McCollin said that the team chemistry has been key to their strong start to the qualifiers

«This team has bonded nicely. The preparations were awesome. And you see that. They are like a family. They know one another so they can execute and they talk and support each other and also they believe. Just as any other team they have a chance and they are going forward,» McCollin told The Gleaner.

It is the third time Grenada have scored more than 50 points in a game and Grenada captain Shakira Collymore described the utility aspect of their squad with the ability of players like Alexander to provide another scoring option for the team and maintain their intensity.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com