Gordon Robinson | The essence of confusion

Entornointeligente.com /

The ink hadn’t dried on my column for Tuesday, October 11 (Law in Society) where I postulated morals can’t be legislated when the Broadcasting Commission imposed a blanket ban on its version of immoral lyrics.

According to Loop News «the Commission said in a release that it requires an immediate halt to the transmission of:

• any audio or video recording, live song, or speech which promotes and/or glorifies scamming, illegal use or abuse of drugs (for example ‘Molly’), illegal or harmful use of guns or other offensive weapons, ‘jungle justice’ or any other form of illegal or criminal activity.

• any edited song which directly or indirectly promotes [the same activities]. This includes live editing and original edits….as well

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com